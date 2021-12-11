Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp’s excitement was apparent when he spotted 7-year-old J.T. Legg.
The child came to Saturday’s Shop With a Cop, an annual event in which local kids use gifted money to shop alongside law enforcement members, dressed head-to-toe as a police officer. It was a perfect example of why Crisp loves the occasion each year.
“I think that’s what’s so huge about it,” Crisp told The Daily Times. “(It’s) an opportunity to take some children that perhaps are less fortunate than some and don’t have the same experience that most kids have and should have at Christmas. It’s a time for them to be able to do that.
“Secondly, it’s a time for them to interact with police officers and sheriff’s deputies and highway patrolmen in an environment that they typically don’t see us in. So I think that’s why it’s huge is to have that rapport and let them know … to have some kind of relationship with our officers, we think that’s huge.”
Representatives from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Maryville, Alcoa and Towsend police departments and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were all on hand Saturday morning at Walmart, 2410 Highway 411 S., Maryville.
They were assigned to shop personally with the 79 invited children, with $200 to spend on each child. Officers and deputies grabbed bikes off racks, helped kids decide which color toy to buy and even carried the items to parents’ vehicles; there was even a gift wrapping station available, and treats and drinks were provided.
Crisp said Shop With a Cop, a concept not exclusive to Blount County, started locally around 1989. He and a colleague began with one participating child, but it has since blossomed to nearly 100, and Shop With a Cop of Blount County is now a nonprofit organization.
“I can’t remember too many times I’ve not (participated),” Crisp said.
Blount County Sheriff’s deputy Janice Postel, who has been with BCSO nearly 20 years, has been involved with Shop With a Cop since around 2004, except when it wasn’t feasible due to scheduling conflicts.
“I think it’s really special because there are a lot of needy kids that are out here,” Postel said. “I was a school resource officer for nine years and got to be part of the crew that would actually pick the kids to come. So I know for a fact that this is something that is really desperately needed and that the kids really appreciate it.
“Because in spite of what media says in national media, here, cops are still heroes and we’re still role models and we’re still looked up to and mentors. Being able to be a positive influence on (the children) is awesome.”
Local philanthropist Steve “Slim” Stilts raises funds for Shop With a Cop through his annual SlimFest celebration. He was also present at Walmart on Saturday, taking in the environment his fundraising helps create each year.
“It’s great to see the smiles not only on the kids' faces, but it’s awesome to see our family of blue, enjoying this special morning bonding with the future of Blount County,” Stilts said in a text message. “My wishes are that these kids are receiving gifts today but, hopefully learning to be givers one day.”
Debbie Tipton, a grandparent of one of the participating children, parked her own buggy and smiled as she waited for the shopping to finish.
“This is totally awesome,” Tipton said. “The kids, their eyes have been huge shopping through here.”
