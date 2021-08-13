Arconic is investing more than $100 million to support recently announced expanded capacity for manufacturing industrial and can sheet.
The official announcement came Friday from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Arconic officials.
The Daily Times first reported on the project in June and that it will bring 200 new jobs to its Alcoa facility, where it has operated for more than 100 years.
Arconic is a leading provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extruded products for the ground transportation, aerospace, packaging and industrial markets. The company is also a key supplier to the building and construction market, providing architects and builders with innovative products and systems to create high-performing buildings.
Originally founded as ALCOA Inc., the company has origins going back more than 120 years. Alcoa supplied aluminum for many notable moments in American history, including providing aluminum parts for the Wright Brothers’ airplane in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, paving the way for modern aerospace, a press release states.
