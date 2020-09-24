The Blount County Emergency Management Agency's annual first responder drill is getting underway this evening with a new twist.
First responders in the past faced hazardous materials incidents.
But tonight's fictional scenario from 6-8 p.m. involves a tractor-trailer rig crashing into a Maryville day care facility.
The scenario, created by Maryville Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Caylor and Chief Tony Crisp, who also is the city's police chief, is funded by a federal Hazardous Materials Equipment Planning Grant administered by Blount EMA through the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Transportation.
In the scenario, personnel arrive at the Maryville Operations Center campus at 410 Home Ave. just seconds after a truck pulling a tanker-trailer filled with methyl mercaptan — the chemical added to natural gas to give it a rotten egg smell — crashes into an after-hours day care center when the driver has a sudden medical emergency.
The first responders initially believe they are dealing with natural gas, which is spewing into the air, but fire and hazmat crews along with law enforcement and rescue/EMS crews also must stabilize the driver impaled by steel rebar, mitigate the hazardous material and search for children possibly injured inside all the while dousing the flames from a fire.
“These drills help us as we prepare so that, when a real event occurs, it just makes it easier for us to work together to respond to the emergency,” Crisp said.
Added Caylor: "Obviously we have a familiarity with each other. We all work in the same county and know each other, but seldom do we get to work on the same incident at the same time."
Details from live coverage will be printed in Friday's edition.
