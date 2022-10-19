San Jose-based tech company iXsystems cut the ribbon on its new Maryville location Wednesday morning, Oct. 19. The event was attended by a variety of guests and public figures from the community and provided an opportunity to see inside the new facilities.
CEO and co-founder Mike Lauth said the decision to open a location in Maryville was about employees’ well-being.
“For me, as CEO of the company, it’s really about the people and giving them a place where they can be safe, enjoy what they’re doing and have all the amenities of this urban area,” he said. “Which is a far cry from where we are in San Jose in terms of what we have to deal with there.”
Founded in 2002, iXsystems is a tech corporation that specializes in manufacturing and providing data storage solutions and open-source software. According to executive vice president Brett Davis, iXsystems was started without any venture capital — an uncommon move in the middle of the tech boom of the early 2000s.
“We like to call ourselves the last bootstrapped tech company in Silicon Valley,” he said. “Because really, everyone looks at us sideways and they say ‘well, who’s your VCs’ and we say, blood, sweat, tears.”
Now, Davis said, over 40% of the Fortune 500 list uses iXsystems technology.
The new location is located at 333 East Broadway Avenue, and its emphasis will be research and development. iXsystems has installed laboratory facilities in the basement, where employees will develop, test and troubleshoot products. While manufacturing will still be done at the company’s headquarters in San Jose, vice president of engineering Kris Moore hopes the lab will be able to have at least 7 projects going at once. The company also hopes to install an acoustic chamber to help design products that run quieter for the comfort of the user.
Bryan Daniels, president and CEO of Blount Partnership, told guests at the ribbon cutting he is hopeful iXsystems will not be the last such company to choose Maryville for its location. The partnership, he said, has been working hard to try to bring tech companies to the area in recent years.
“This really lays into the tech corridor we’re trying to help develop here with a lot of projects that are coming to Blount County,” he said during the ceremony. “We’re really excited to have them here.”
iXsystems has grown over the years, and Davis said the company counts on continued growth. This is now the third time the Maryville location has needed to upscale since its beginning in 2016, and the process has become so common that vice president of marketing Mario Blandini is beginning to liken the company to a hermit crab. Over 50 employees will be sharing the building with Smith and Wesson on four floors of the building. Once Smith and Wesson moves out, iXsystems hopes to expand to those floors as well. Moore encouraged guests to spread the word that the company was hiring.
“We’re hiring in just about every department, and we’re trying to really expand over the next couple of years,” he said during a tour of the premises.
According to Blandini, setting up shop in Maryville was a matter of business. There simply wasn’t enough room in San Jose to accommodate the company’s growth. And while the lab will be the heart of the operations at the new location, one of the reasons iXsystems chose this building was the fact that it already had a prepared server room installed in the basement. The room, which has a raised floor and extensive electrical and cooling systems installed, is already home to rows of the company’s servers and storage. Some are capable of handling a petabyte of data at a time.
“From a cost perspective, we didn’t come here because it was cheaper,” Blandini said. “Now, did we come here because there’s a better quality of life from an employment perspective, and salaries are a little bit more reasonable? That’s there. But for us, we were very lucky because the investment was already in the building.”
In addition to cutting the ribbon on the new building, iXsystems also celebrated its 20th anniversary at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.