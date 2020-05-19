J.C. Penney will close more than a quarter of its stores nationally as part of its bankruptcy filing, the company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
There was no word Tuesday on whether the store in Maryville’s Foothills Mall is on the chopping block, and the Blount Partnership had no information.
“It is still early in the process, and we don’t have a list to share of the stores impacted by the restructuring,” JCP Corporate Communications Director Dione Martin emailed. “We will continue to keep our valued customers and associates informed as information becomes available.”
The company has entered into a restructuring agreement with lenders who hold approximately 70% of J.C. Penney’s first lien debt to reduce the company’s outstanding debt and strengthen its bottom line, the company announced.
The restructuring plan is expected to reduce several billion dollars of indebtedness, provide increased financial flexibility to help navigate through the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and “better position J.C. Penney for the long term,” the company said.
To implement the plan, the company filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, in Corpus Christi.
J.C. Penney has reopened some of its stores, but only two in Tennessee: Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet.
Its Maryville location opened in 1925 in the downtown building that now houses Sullivan’s Fine Food. J.C. Penney remained there until the early 1970s, when it moved to New Midland Plaza in Alcoa. In 1983, the store moved to Foothills Mall.
“The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for our families, our loved ones, our communities, and our country,” J.C. Penney CEO Jill Soltau said in a statement. “As a result, the American retail industry has experienced a profoundly different new reality, requiring J.C. Penney to make difficult decisions in running our business to protect the safety of our associates and customers and the future of our company.
“Implementing this financial restructuring plan through a court-supervised process is the best path to ensure that J.C. Penney will build on its over 100-year history to serve our customers for decades to come,” she said.
