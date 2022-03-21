It was the pizza that did it.
Bart Fricks and his wife, Marti, first came to Jaboni’s, the pizzeria located in Foothills Plaza, for a classic slice. He got it, alongside some small talk with owner Gavin Loyer. One thing led to the other, and now Loyer is the former owner.
But while Jaboni’s may now be under the ownership of the Fricks family, that may be the only change customers notice, Fricks told The Daily Times.
“It was just a simple slice of pepperoni pizza,” he said. “I think we’ve got the best out there, because it’s unreal how good it is. The only thing I’ve changed is that I’ve brought Sweet’N Low in, and we now offer pineapple as a pizza topping, because those were two things the staff requested. I’ve left everything else the same, because after eating the pizza, why would I change anything?”
Loyer, a native of Long Island, opened Jaboni’s roughly three years ago after almost four decades in the restaurant business. In the early ’80s, a stint at a pizza joint in Gatlinburg endeared East Tennessee to him, and after he returned to the area, he threw himself into the Knoxville restaurant scene — an industry with which Fricks is intimately familiar.
Knoxville born and raised, Fricks worked for Ruby Tuesday for 15 years and Copper Cellar for 16 years, he said.
“I’ve always loved working with young people and food and beverages, and it’s always been my passion to take care of people,” he said.
The authenticity of the food — Loyer’s great-grandmother came to America from Naples, according to a Daily Times story from 2019, and her style was something Loyer carried over into Jaboni’s — may have drawn Fricks to the restaurant, but the potential he realized upon discovering Loyer had put it up for sale made him take the leap out of a corporate environment and into business for himself.
“In talking with Gavin, he told he was going to be opening one in Knoxville, so I went home and talked it over with my wife, and we decided it was time to do this for ourselves instead of someone else,” he said. “It’s a quality product that’s also very local. I love the local angle and the local flair. Blount County, and Maryville especially, is a great market, and with everything happening here, it’s a good place to be able to buy a restaurant.”
While Loyer plans to open a Jaboni’s on Kingston Pike in Knoxville, the two restaurants will be separate businesses, except in name only.
Well … name, and recipes. Because, Fricks emphasized, there’s no reason to mess with success.
“We’re just settling in and making sure we know what we’re doing. We need to bring a few folks on board, but other than that, we’re not changing a thing,” Fricks said. “We’re just kind of working on what Gavin created here. We want to maintain it, and hopefully take it to another level.
“For anybody who’s skeptical about whether anything will be different, I would say don’t talk about it — come in and try it and see for yourself. I think you’ll be happy.”
Located in the Kroger Marketplace Plaza at 549 N. Foothills Plaza Drive, Jaboni’s Pizzeria offers indoor and outdoor seating along with a full bar. Jaboni’s is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For more information, visit www.jabonis.com.
