Golf's greatest major championship player Jack Nicklaus will be the guest speaker at the 14th annual Athens Chamber of Commerce event.
Nicklaus will be at the event hosted by McMinn County High School on Oct. 17. Dinner and program-only tickets are still available at https://www.itickets.com/events/434354.html.
Nicklaus, dubbed the Golden Bear, is the PGA Tour's all-time leader with 18 major victories, including six at the Masters. He ranks third all-time with 63 tour victories behind Sam Snead and Tiger Woods.
