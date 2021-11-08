Maryville resident Caleb Elkins won the $200 jackpot by correctly picking all 13 high school and college football games in Week 10 of The Daily Times' contest.
Elkins called the Purdue upset over Michigan State and Iowa State's win over Texas.
Knoxville resident Alli Varney won second place and $50 by missing only Army's win over Air Force and getting closest (69) to the total points in the Tennessee-Kentucky game (87).
Weldon Smith of Seymour finished third and receives $25 for only missing Purdue's upset win.
The winners will receive checks in the mail as soon as possible.
The jackpot reverts to $100 next week, Week 11, and adds $100 each week that no one has a perfect entry.
Week 11 games are listed on page 3B of Tuesday’s edition.
