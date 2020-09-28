A tie in the Bengals-Eagles game and Lenoir City’s no-contest win over Greenback ensured there would be no perfect ballots in Week 1 of The Daily Times football contest.
That means the jackpot goes up to $200 for Week 2.
We threw out the above two games and when the dust settled, William Kiser, Maryville, was the second-place, $50 winner.
Rex Baldwin was one of 22 contestants to get 10 out of 11 games correct and wins third place and $25 after nailing the tiebreaker in the Tennessee-South Carolina game, which the Vols won 31-27. Baldwin’s tiebreaker was right on the money at 58.
The undoing for hundreds of entrants were The King’s Academy game at Friendship Christian in Lebanon and the William Blount game at Sevier County. The vast majority of entrants gave too much love to King’s and snubbed William Blount.
See page 5B for the Week 2 entry form.
