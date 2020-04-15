Jake Jones will be the new assistant director of Blount County Schools, and Jed West will succeed Jones as principal of Heritage High School.
Jones succeeds Mike Crabtree, who is retiring at the end of the academic year as assistant director of curriculum and instruction for BCS.
The principal of HHS since 2015, Jones in December 2019 completed a Prospective Superintendents Academy hosted by the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents and Tennessee School Boards Association.
A 1992 graduate of South-Doyle High School, Jones began his career as a middle grades math teacher at Porter, which then served kindergarten through grade eight. He followed that with six years as a math teacher at Heritage Middle School. As a teacher at Porter and Heritage Middle, he coached basketball and volleyball.
Jones served as assistant principal at Porter Elementary from 2006-11 and was principal of Prospect Elementary from its opening in 2011 until 2015.
Although his father was a teacher, administrator and coach, Jones said he didn’t decide on a career in education until his sophomore year of college, when he served as a mentor to middle school students through YOKE Youth Ministries.
“I realized that I really enjoyed working with kids,” he said, serving as a coach and role model.
For his move into administration, Jones credits HMS Principal Becky Ervin with giving staff members the opportunity to take leadership roles, which for him was first managing bus duties.
Alvin Hord, who served as director of BCS, knew Jones’ father and also encouraged him to consider becoming a principal. Jones said that he realized in an administrative position, “I wasn’t just contained to 120 students in my classroom” and could have a wider impact.
Being the first principal for the opening of Prospect Elementary “was a great opportunity for me,” Jones said, being involved in the planning process for the new school and recruiting the staff. “It is a great family we were able to create,” he said.
While Jones didn’t initially see himself as a high school principal, he said he felt called to make that transition. His experience at the elementary level had shown him the importance of building relationships with students and families, coaching, encouraging and offering support, he said. Many of today’s students at HHS he knew when they were at Porter and Prospect.
As an assistant director Jones said he realizes he’ll have to be more intentional about making time to talk with students, but after a career on one side of the county he’s eager to visit all 21 schools in the Blount County district. “I’m looking forward to seeing more students and getting to know more families,” he said, as well as supporting teachers throughout the district.
With schools remaining closed through the end of this academic year, however, he admitted that it will disappointing to not be able to walk down the hall, talking with students or even patting them on the back. “We love our students, and we want them on campus,” Jones said.
He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Tennessee and his educational specialist degree in education administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University.
Jones’ wife, Christina, is a special education administrative assistant for BCS. They have two daughters, Emma, a sophomore at Pellissippi State Community College, and Iylie, a sophomore at HHS.
West has been the assistant principal for career and technical education at Heritage High School since 2016.
A 2002 graduate of HHS, he earned his bachelor’s degree in history from Maryville College. His master’s and educational specialist degrees in education administration and supervision are from LMU.
“I think I was a typical student that came from great family that valued education,” West said of his time as a student at HHS.
During his freshman and sophomore years, great teachers and coaches inspired him to purse a career in education, including Danny Wilson, Lane Corum, an English teacher and others. Robbie Bennett, HHS assistant principal and athletic director today, also was one of West’s high school coaches, inspiring the student with his work ethic.
West began his career as a social studies teacher at Heritage Middle School from 2006 to 2013, also serving as head baseball coach there and as a part-time assistant principal his last two years.
He became principal of Walland Elementary in 2013, and in 2016 moved to an assistant principal position at HHS, where he also has been an assistant baseball and football coach.
The fifth graders his first year at Walland are HHS juniors this year.
West also credits the experience as an elementary school principal with helping him to understand the importance of communication and building positive relationships with students and their families.
At HHS Jones “has really brought on a culture of collaboration with our students and staff members,” West said.
As he moves in the head principal’s post, he said, “I take great pride in our school and our community.”
His wife, Kacie, teaches second grade at Prospect Elementary, where their daughter, Lucy, is in second grade and son, Jay, is in kindergarten. They also have a toddler, Emmy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.