Officers arrested a man Thursday evening after someone reported he hit a wall barrier off the side of a road and continued driving south on Alcoa Highway, a report states.
Richard Cooper Voiles, 61, Jamestown, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers and charged with driving under the influence.
According to the report, an officer got behind Voiles as he was driving on Hall Road and saw him swerve out of his lane and into the grass between lanes.
The officer also reported that a non-working taillight was dangling from the back of his vehicle. Given the two violations, the officer pulled Voiles over in the Alcoa Tenn Federal Credit Union parking lot at 124 N. Hall Road, the report states.
While speaking with Voiles, the officer noted alcohol bottles and a bag of ammo were laying inside the vehicle, so he had Voiles step out for a pat-down.
When he did, the report states that the officer smelled alcohol coming from him, and Voiles allegedly said he had drank three to four beers at a bar in the last two and a half hours.
He also allegedly had slurred speech, glassy eyes and was unsteady.
The officer noticed a large, damp spot on Voiles’ pants, and when he asked about it, Voiles said he had spilled beer on himself, the report states.
It adds that he also admitted to striking the barrier on Alcoa Highway.
Since Voiles has hip problems, the officer was unable to fully administer the standard field sobriety test, the report adds.
Based on the evidence and results of a partial sobriety test, Voiles was arrested and taken to get a blood sample.
He was released from the Blount County Justice Center on a $1,500 bond pending a hearing at 9 a.m. on Nov. 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
