The January Blount County Commission budget committee meeting has been canceled.
A spokeswoman from the Blount County Mayor’s office said very few agenda items were submitted and none was time sensitive.
The budget committee meets monthly to discuss increases and decreases in different branches’ budgets.
Last month, the committee approved appropriations for the county jail, circuit court clerk’s office and Friendsville elementary school.
The next budget committee meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 at the Blount County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.