Jay Clark on Sunday hosted the eighth episode of Scrappy Time, a YouTube series Clark created as part of his campaign for the Tennessee House of Representatives.
In the series, Clark, a part-time Maryville College biology professor and singer-songwriter, interviews community members about social and political issues on the back porch of his Rockford home.
Sunday’s Scrappy Time’s guest was Blount County Commissioner Jackie Hill.
During the interview, Hill and Clark discussed racial issues, health care and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Growing up in Blount County, a lot of opportunities that my parents had were as a result of some of their white friends, either folks they worked with, worked for or whatever, so I was able to benefit from that,” Hill said. “There were lots of good people — white people — in Blount County, but there were some that were not nice, and we tended to run into them too frequently I think.”
Hill shared her experiences growing up as a person of color in Blount County: going to a segregated high school, experiencing the Ku Klux Klan drive through her neighborhood and eventually returning after a successful business career to be the first African American woman elected to the County Commission.
She also spoke of the importance of voting and engaging with the community.
“If you like to see things change, you better understand who is running, what their positions are, and then vote accordingly,” Hill said. “You don’t vote for somebody because you like them. You vote for somebody because they have your views, your values or whatever that’s going to move the community forward.”
Referring to Hill as a “great friend of mine,” Clark continued to converse with her after the camera stopped rolling.
The goal of Scrappy Time, Clark said, is to engage with people through an online platform, since other engagements have been forced to cease because of COVID-19.
When Clark ran for the same House seat in 2018, he knocked on more than 9,000 doors. That’s been impossible for this election, he said, so he teamed up with Open Roads Media co-owner Robert Berlin to come up with creative ways to engage voters.
“Even before COVID, we were talking about ways of getting the Democratic message into the conversation,” Berlin said, “because in Blount County, there’s no room for the Democratic voice.”
The pair had been thinking about doing a YouTube channel or something of the like since January before COVID-19 even officially entered Tennessee. But when the world went into lockdown, that’s when Scrappy Time really was born.
Now, every Sunday, Berlin stands behind the camera as Clark interviews a variety of people. Some previous guests have been Maryville Mayor Tom Taylor, Democratic state Rep. Gloria Johnson and Blount County Schools teacher Rebecca Dickerson. He also invited Maryville College students to be interviewed for a special “Next Generations” episode.
Clark’s wife, Stacy, and their four rescue dogs make frequent cameo appearances.
The series has an average of 2,000 views per video, but some have gotten as many as 4,700, which Berlin considers a success since Clark’s campaign spends no money promoting the videos on social media.
They premiere at 8 p.m. Thursdays on Facebook, Instagram TV, YouTube and Twitter. Clark plans to continue the series even after the election.
“I think it’s important for the folks that get to watch this, to see me as a state House candidate that’s willing to go out there and fight to bring jobs to Blount County and support our businesses, but, at the same time, fight for the people that are working in those businesses,” Clark said, “To make sure they’re being protected, whether it’s in a pandemic or otherwise.”
The Daily Times contacted Clark’s opponent, incumbent Rep. Jerome Moon, twice by email, once by phone and once via Facebook message. Moon did not respond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.