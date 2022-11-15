This year, the organizers of the Blount County Annual Jaycees Christmas Parade want participants to be thinking about what makes Christmas special for them and their home.
“This is such a special place, and we really want people to showcase what it’s like to live here, to work here and to build a family here,” Keenan Sudderth told The Daily Times. Sudderth is the president of the Blount County Jaycees and chairman of the event, and he said he’s excited about the long history the parade holds in Blount County. The deadline for applications is Nov. 30, and he is looking forward to seeing how people reflect on the history of the county.
“One of my favorite things to tell people about the parade is that it’s been around since before World War II” he said. “And the Jaycees have always been a part of it.”
The theme for this year is officially “Hometown Christmas.” Sudderth said participants should be thinking about what Christmas looks like for them and how they can represent that to the community. But what you choose to bring to the parade, he said, is very much up to you.
“Anyone is welcome,” he said. “We’ve had people that want to bring cars, clubs, horses, anything of that such is suitable and we welcome them to bring those and enter those.”
Sudderth said this year’s grand marshal will be community leadership enhancement organization Leadership Blount. The parade will start promptly at 11 a.m. Dec. 3 and follow its usual path from Midland Plaza in Alcoa to St. Paul AME Church, 401 W. Broadway Ave, Maryville.
Visitors are welcome to attend at any point along the route.
Anyone interested in participating in the parade can fill out an application online at the parade website, blountcountychristmasparade.com. Sudderth said the cost to join will depend on the size of the vehicle, but cars will be $25 and floats will start at $40. Mail-in applications are also available on the website, although a $10 charge will be added to the total cost.
Anyone wanting more information is invited to call the parade phone number at 865-268-9509.
