The Jaycees have announced the entries and lineup procedures for its annual Christmas Parade, which will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
“This year’s theme connects to the rich history of our community and hometown roots,” said Keenan Sudderth, project chairman, and Blount County Jaycees president citing the “There’s No Place Like Home For Christmas” theme.
Current forecasts call for a slight possibility of rain showers.
We’ve had the parade after a snow shower, strong storms, and freezing temperatures; rain won’t scare off our community. I’ve been a part of this parade since I was little, spectating in Midland Plaza, and switching roles to organizing it today is no different. Everyone looks forward to the parade, including myself,” Sudderth said.
There are more than140 entries in the parade, including walking groups, dignitaries, floats, bands, old cars, new cars, and small vehicles.
“This year’s turnout is more robust than last year’s. We are still returning to a new normal. We are thankful for our partnerships with the City of Alcoa, City of Maryville, New Midland Plaza, The Daily Times, and Blount Memorial Hospital’s East Tennessee Medical Group,” said Kelly Kincheloe, co-chairman.
The parade will start as usual at 11 a.m., beginning at McDonald’s at New Midland Plaza. It will go through New Midland Plaza, then turn right onto Calderwood Avenue (North Cusick Street in Maryville). At the top of the hill (downtown Maryville), it will turn right onto West Broadway Avenue and West Lamar Alexander Parkway ending before New Providence Presbyterian Church. The Jaycees anticipate over 35,000 spectators will watch the parade travel through Maryville and Alcoa as usual Saturday.
Grand marshal
The Jaycees have selected Leadership Blount to serve as the Grand Marshal of this year’s parade.
Leadership Blount serves the community in different capacities, namely, building leaders to serve the community. Annually Leadership Blount cultivates a unique group of leaders nominated by the community to learn more about Blount County through informative and interactive sessions. Each year, the organization challenges graduating classes to take action with the knowledge gained through programming to make a difference in our community. Leadership Blount was established in 1990 and aimed to enhance community leadership by strengthening leaders in education and lifelong service to Blount County. Leadership Blount also has other programming, including Discover Blount, Youth Leadership Blount, and various Community Leadership Awards.
“Leadership Blount helps emerge current and future leaders to reach their full potential. It is a blessing to have a group that works to better our home with those who either live or work in Blount County,” said Sudderth, a member of the class of 2023.
Lineup Procedures
All entries should begin lining up at 9 a.m. Saturday at Joule Street or Rankin Road. Parents dropping off children should do so no later than 10 a.m. at the four-way stop at Joule Street and Rankin Road, Carrel Street beside the old Alcoa Police Department, or Rankin/Bessemer intersection to meet their floats.
Estimated placement of entries numbered 1-18 in East TN Medical Group Parking Lots located on Joule Street entrance, 19-51 will be parked on the right side of Joule Street, 52-88 will be on the right side of Rankin Road starting at the entrance of East TN Medical Group; 89-105 will line up on the left side of Joule Street; 105-140 will line up on the left side of Rankin Road (the old AUB parking lot will hold the horse trucks). Joule Street and Rankin road will be one-way traffic during the parade lineup.
Only the dignitaries and Jaycee’s official vehicles can park in the East Tennessee Medical Building parking lot. The only vehicles allowed on the lineup side of Joule Street and Rankin Road are entries numbered to be on those particular roads. Entries on Joule Street should enter from Hall Road, turning onto Joule Street (south end of Walgreens). Entries numbered to be on Rankin road can only enter Rankin from Bessemer street (some parking is available at the intersection of Rankin/Bessemer in the field).
Jaycee officials encourage groups to meet at a location close to Rankin or Joule street, put all of the children on the float, make final preparations and then leave with caution to the lineup area. One parking lot close to the lineup area is located on Bessemer across from Blackhorse Pub & Brewery. Another location great for drop-off is Joule Street. Walgreens intersection.
Anyone who is trying to access Knoxville Pediatric Association (KPA) or East Tennessee Medical Group (ETMG) will enter onto Joule Street from Hall Road (next to Walgreens) proceed to the four-way stop, and turn left or right to enter the appropriate facility. Everyone will exit via Rankin Road to Lincoln Road.
Rain Delay/postponement
In the event the weather situation worsens beyond the chance of a small shower, a decision will be made by close of business Friday, Dec. 2 and will be posted to the Blount County Jaycees Parade Facebook page. Parade participants and spectators can call 865-268-9509 to listen to the latest update in addition to visiting the Blount County Jaycees Facebook page with further information.
Empty Pantry Fund sheet carriers
Once again, representatives of the Jaycees and Alcoa Middle School Jayteens (Junior Jaycees) will be carrying sheets along the parade route to collect donations for the Empty Pantry Fund. In the past, the sheet carriers have collected well over $21,000 dollars from spectators at the parade.
“Every penny, nickel, dime, and quarter along with those dollars add up over the course of the parade,” said Lon Fox, president of the Empty Pantry Fund. “It is an opportunity for anyone and everyone to impact someone’s life during Christmas because no one deserves to go hungry for Christmas.”
Santa Claus comes to town
The Jaycees are happy to announce a new addition to the parade this year. Santa will make a pit stop in downtown Maryville after the parade ends! Santa and his sleigh will be in front of the Maryville Fire Department Fire Bay entrance located at the Maryville Municipal Building from the parade’s conclusion until about 1 p.m. Hot chocolate will be given out while supplies last, free with a donation to the Empty Pantry Fund. Spectators are encouraged to come take photos next to the sleigh and wave to Santa before he heads back to the North Pole. The Jaycees also invite anyone interested in learning more about the local opportunities to help with events like the parade, Easter festival, basketball tournament, special needs, and other civic events here in Blount County by visiting the information tent. You may also text Keenan Sudderth at (865) 268-9509 if you have questions about the Jaycees.
Recognition program
The Jaycees will recognize the following categories: Most Thematic, Most Creative, Best Vehicle (car, truck, motorcycle, four-wheeler, etc.), Best Youth Organization, Best Religious, and Best Business entries. All entries will be judged before the start of the parade. Winners will receive a certificate/invitation to an awards reception to be held at Alcoa Middle School on Monday, Dec. 19th beginning at 6:00pm. We will have food, drinks, and awards at the reception.
Lineup
1 Alcoa and Maryville Police Department
2 Jaycees Christmas Banner
3 Blount County Fire Color Guard
4 Leadership Blount with the Class of 2023 — Grand Marshal
5 Blount County Jaycee President Keenan Sudderth with Ritchie Tractor
6 Empty Pantry Fund Donation Sheet Collection
7 The Daily Times
8 Blount County Mayor — Ed Mitchell
9 Blount County Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick
10 Blount County Highway Department
11 Mike Akard & Family — Blount County Commission
12 Mayor of Maryville Andy White
13 Blount County Property Assessor, Todd Orr
14 Tom Hatcher Blount County Circuit Court Clerk
15 Blount County 6th District Commissioners
16 Steve Mikels County Commissioner District 9
17 Ryan Desmond Blount County District Attorney
18 State Representative Bryan Richey District 20
19 Row Home for the Holidays with TriStar Rowing
20 Row Home for the Holidays with TriStar Rowing
21 Row Home for the Holidays with TriStar Rowing
22 American Foundation and Waterproofing
23 American Foundation and Waterproofing
24 American Foundation and Waterproofing
25 Smokey Mountain Lawn and Landscape
26 Smokey Mountain Lawn and Landscape
27 Maple Grove Missionary Baptist Church
28 Chad Silence with Legends Cuts Maryville
29 Fiddies For Life
30 Fiddies For Life
31 Fiddies For Life
32 Fiddies For Life
33 Fiddies For Life
34 Sonya Dodd Homes
35 Maryville Jewelers
36 AMR Blount County
37 Dwight Price Group Realty Executives
38 Dwight Price Group Realty Executives
39 Dwight Price Group Realty Executives
40 Primary Players Presents CATS
41 Michelle Newman with Tennessee Mountain Real Estate
42 Bathfitter
43 Home A Loan with Credit Central
44 Walking Home for Christmas with the East Tennessee Wanderers
45 City of Alcoa Fire Department
46 City of Alcoa Commissioners
47 Alcoa Grasshoppers Cheerleaders
48 Alcoa Pee Wee Cheerleaders
49 Alcoa High School Marching Band
50 Polar Express with Brookdale Browns Creek Senior Living
51 Merry & Bright Blount County Democratic Party
52 Smoky Mountain Primary Care
53 Brian Myers with Harper Jeep Ram
54 Smith and Wesson
55 WBHS Dance Team
56 WBHS Dance Team
57 1975 Chevy Nova with Kent, Elizabeth and Ashlyn Davis
58 Cub Scout Pack 81
59 Cub Scout Pack 81
60 Blount County Recovery Court
61 Priority Ambulance
62 Riley Trapp with Twin City Certified
63 Dancing Into Christmas with Artistic Dance Unlimited
64 Dancing Into Christmas with Artistic Dance Unlimited
65 Dancing Into Christmas with Artistic Dance Unlimited
66 Teresa Harris with Clean King
67 Best Bros Pulling
68 Best Bros Pulling
69 Best Bros Pulling
70 Best Bros Pulling
71 Best Bros Pulling
72 Best Bros Pulling
73 Best Bros Pulling
74 Best Bros Pulling
75 Blount County Fire Protection District
76 Blount County Fire Protection District
77 Blount County Fire Protection District
78 Blount County Fire Protection District
79 Bookhardt Electric
80 H2NO Restoration
81 H2NO Restoration
82 Slingshot Dragon with William Fain
83 Your Heart Will Lead You Home Girl Scout Troop 20709
84 Whole Heart Clogging Studio
85 Whole Heart Clogging Studio
86 Jackson Family Construction
87 Christmas Morning with 911 Sealcoat & More
88 Christmas Morning with 911 Sealcoat & More
89 Jeep Christmas with Bentley Home Inspections
90 Love Grows Here with Foothills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
91 SERVPRO of Blount County
92 Clayton Bradley Academy Singers
93 Maryville Lil Rebs Cheerleaders
94 Fowlers Furniture
95 Faith Riders and Hope Mobile Meals with Grassy Valley Baptist
96 Daniel Lawson with Volunteer Auto Group
97 Replenish Women’s Health
98 Maryville Little League All Stars
99 Blount County Rescue Squad
100 Blount County Rescue Squad
101 Hometown Lawn Care & Landscaping
102 F3 Smokies
103 Christmas Groot with 6 Mile Woodworks
104 Christmas Groot with 6 Mile Woodworks
105 Maryville Wildcats Fastpitch
106 Antique Fire Truck with StandardAero
107 Jeff Tucker with Realty Executive Associates
108 Stephanie Pierce with Blount County Mutual Insurance
109 Maryville Fire Department
110 Piney Grove Baptist Church Kidz Town
111 City Farm Wine & Spirits
112 Maryville Corner Market and Cafe
113 95.7 Duke FM
114 Tennessee Maid
115 MHS American Sign Language Club
116 Keli Smith with Blevins Group Realty Executives
117 Wilocks High Performance Trucking
118 Wilocks High Performance Trucking
119 Smoky Mountain Fund-Raising
120 Blount County Public Library
121 Carpenters Elementary Cheer
122 Carpenters Elementary Cheer
123 Lil’ Thunder Railroad
124 Roll Arena Party Zone
125 The Twelve E-Bikes of Christmas with Maryville Bike and Trail
126 Friendsville Fire Department Brush 2
127 Friendsville Fire Department Brush 2
128 William Blount FFA
129 Middlesettlements Elementary Walking Group
130 Middlesettlements Elementary Cheer
131 Middlesettlements Elementary Basketball
132 East Alcoa Baptist Church
133 Smoky Mountain Snowflakes with Miss Smoky Mountain USA Alli-Grace Gilstrap
134 Candy Land with the Alcoa Kiwanis 3-2-1 Division
135 Candy Land with the Alcoa Kiwanis 3-2-1 Division
136 Holiday Hero Mini Wishes Ponies
137 ETCW Wrestling
138 Blount United 2011 Lady Hammers
139 Blount United 2011 Lady Hammers
140 Rural King
141 Miss Teen Tennessee
142 Mr. and Mrs. Claus
