The Jaycees have announced the entries and lineup procedures for its annual Christmas Parade, which will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.

“Our theme is ‘Winter Wonderland’ but the weather will be a nice reprice from previous years with a current forecast of 69 and cloudy; not really winter temperatures, but a great day for a parade,” said Keenan Sudderth, project chairman.

There are more than 130 entries in the parade, including walking groups, dignitaries, floats, bands, old cars, new cars and small vehicles.

“We are extremely excited with the turnout this year, we have many new entries, and the parade has again grown since our shift back to Alcoa,” said Kelly Kincheloe, parade co-chair.

The parade will start at McDonald’s at New Midland Plaza. It will go through New Midland Plaza then turn right onto Calderwood Avenue (North Cusick Street in Maryville). At the top of the hill (downtown Maryville), it will turn right onto West Broadway Avenue, and right onto West Lamar Alexander Parkway and end before New Providence Presbyterian Church. The Jaycees anticipate more than 35,000 spectators in all.

Grand marshal

The Jaycees have selected the Blount Partnership as the grand marshal of this year’s parade for driving economic development, including securing several Amazon facilities and the relocation of Smith & Wesson.

“This is a way we can say a small thank you for all of the behind the scenes work they do. I want to personally thank the Partnership for their commitment to excellence in our community,” said Sudderth, who also is president of the Blount County Jaycees.

Lineup procedures

All entries should begin lining up at 9 a.m. Saturday at Joule Street or Rankin Road. Parents dropping off children should do so no later than 10 a.m. at the four-way stop at Joule Street and Rankin Road; Carrel Street beside the old Alcoa Police Department; or Rankin/Bessemer intersection.

Estimated placement of entries numbered 1-15 will be in the East Tennessee Medical Group parking lots at the entrance to Joule Street entrance; 16-45 will be parked on the right side of Joule Street; 46-74 will be on the right side of Rankin Road starting at the entrance of ETMG; 75-94 will line up on the left side of Joule Street; 95-130 will line up on the left side of Rankin Road (the old AUB parking lot will hold the horse trucks). Joule and Rankin will be one-way traffic during lineup.

Only the dignitaries and Jaycee official vehicles will be allowed to park in the ETMG building parking lot. The only vehicles allowed on the lineup side of Joule and Rankin are entries that are numbered to be on those particular roads. Entries on Joule should enter from Hall Road turning onto Joule (south end of Walgreens). Entries numbered to be on Rankin can only enter from Bessemer Street (some parking is available at the intersection of Rankin/Bessemer in the field).

Jaycee officials encourage groups to meet at a location close to Rankin or Joule, put all of the children on the float, make final preparations and then leave with caution to the lineup area. One parking lot close to the lineup area is on Bessemer across from Blackhorse Pub & Brewery. Another location good drop-off spot is the Joule Walgreens intersection.

Anyone who is trying to access Knoxville Pediatric Association (KPA) or (ETMG) will enter onto Joule from Hall Road (next to Walgreens), proceed to the four-way stop, and then turn left or right to enter the appropriate facility. Everyone will exit via Rankin to Lincoln Road.

Rain delay/postponement

In the event of bad weather, the decision concerning a rain delay of the parade will be made at 10 a.m. Parade participants and spectators can call 865-309-4742 or visit the Blount County Jaycees Facebook page to find out weather-related details concerning the possible rain delay or postponement to the rain date, 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.

Empty Pantry Fund sheet carriers

Once again, representatives of the Jaycees and Alcoa Jayteens (Junior Jaycees) will carry sheets along the parade route to collect donations for Empty Pantry Fund.

During the past, the sheet carriers have collected well more than $21,000 from parade spectators.

“Every penny, nickel, dime, and quarter along with those dollars add up over the course of the parade,” explained Lon Fox, president of the Empty Pantry Fund. “It is an opportunity for anyone and everyone to have an impact on someone’s life during Christmas, because no one deserves to go hungry for Christmas.”

Recognition program

The Jaycees will recognize the following categories: Most Thematic, Most Creative, Best Vehicle (car, truck, motorcycle, four-wheeler, etc.), Best Youth Organization, Best Religious and Best Business entries. All entries will be judged before the start of the parade. Winners will receive a certificate/invitation to an awards reception to be held at Alcoa Middle School on Monday, Dec. 20, beginning at 6 p.m. There will be food, drinks and awards at the reception.

Lineup

1. Alcoa and Maryville Police departments

2. Jaycees Christmas Banner

3. Blount County Fire Color Guard

4. Blount Partnership and family (grand marshals)

5. Empty Pantry Fund Donation sheet collection

6. The Daily Times

7. State Rep. Bob Ramsey

8. Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell

9. Blount County Commissioner Mike Akard and family

10. Maryville Mayor Andy White and Vice Mayor Fred Metz

11. Blount County Property Assessor Todd Orr

12. Blount County Register of Deeds Phyllis Lee Crisp

13. Blount County Clerk Gaye Hasty

14. Blount County Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick

15. Blount County Jaycee President Keenan Sudderth with Ritchie Tractor

16. Blount County Fire Protection District

17. Blount County Fire Protection District

18. Blount County Fire Protection District

19. Blount County Fire Protection District

20. Best Brothers Pulling Team

21. Best Brothers Pulling Team

22. Best Brothers Pulling Team

23. Best Brothers Pulling Team

24. Best Brothers Pulling Team

25. Best Brothers Pulling Team

26. Smoky Mountain Fundraising

27. Bass Boat Electronics

28. Roll Arena Party Zone

29. Roll Arena Party Zone Skaters

30. Robbie Long with Fowlers Furniture

31. 1953 Mack Fire Truck with Dan Lites

32. Let It Snow Artistic Dance Unlimited

33. Let It Snow Artistic Dance Unlimited

34. Let It Snow Artistic Dance Unlimited

35. Shine Bright Like a Diamond Maryville Jewelers

36. Campaign for Allen Latham for Blount County property assessor

37. Bojangles

38. 1956 White Chevrolet Truck with Millard Wilson

39. Whitehead’s Winter Wonderland

40. Riley Trapp with Twin City Certified

41. Premier Transportation LLC

42. Priority Ambulance

43. Bath Fitters

44. Carpenters Elementary School Cheerleaders

45. Frozen presented by Blount County Drug Court

46. Cub Scout Pack 81

47. William Blount High School Dance Team

48. William Blount High School Dance Team

49. Kent and Ashlyn’s 1975 Chevy Nova

50. Dotson Memorial Youth Basketball

51. Roger Rex with East Tennessee Championship Wrestling

52. East Alcoa Baptist Church

53. KDON Logistics LLC

54. KDON Logistics LLC

55. KDON Logistics LLC

56. Alcoa Fire Department

57. Harper Jeep Ram with Brian Myers

58. Kimberly Chambers with Smoky Mountain Primary Care

59. Blount County Democratic Party

60. Commercial Cutting Equipment

61. Alcoa High School Band

62. Alcoa Middle School Football Team

63. Alcoa Peewee Cheerleaders

64. Alcoa Grasshopper Cheerleaders

65. Alcoa Board of Commissioners

66. Maryville College Cheerleaders

67. East Tennessee Wanders

68. Lance Satterfield with Keller Williams

69. Blount United Soccer Club

70. British Wonderland — English Auto Society of Knoxville

71. Alcoa Fire Department

72. Mark Swaggerty with RVs for Less

73. “Get That Dough” Credit Central

74. 1923 Federal Reserve Armored Truck with Lamon Jewelers

75. Sledding with Mt. Sinai Baptist Church

76. Maryville Auto Sales LLC

77. Michelle Newman with Tennessee Mountain Real Estate

78. Clayton Bradley Academy Choirs

79. Clark Grove CP Church and Boy Scout Pack 1810

80. The Dwight Price Group Realty Executive and Associates

81. Glen and Amanda Morse with Wake Up Rentals

82. AMR Blount County

83. William Blount Fishing Team

84. SERVPro of Blount County

85. Christmas Family Truckster CARE 365

86. Sonya Dodd Homes

87. Father’s Against Drunk Driving (FADD)

88. Prospect Elementary Boosters, Tiger Cub Basketball and Cheer

89. Fiddies for Life

90. Fiddies for Life

91. Fiddies for Life

92. Fiddies for Life

93. Fiddies for Life

94. Fiddies for Life

95. Christmas Party with Legends Cuts Maryville

96. Appalachian Armada

97. Misfit Jeepin

98. Misfit Jeepin

99. Misfit Jeepin

100. Misfit Jeepin

101. Misfit Jeepin

102. Misfit Jeepin

103. Misfit Jeepin

104. Misfit Jeepin

105. Misfit Jeepin

106. Misfit Jeepin

107. Primary Players Theatre Group

108. Smoky Mountain Landscape

109. AF Insurance Let It Snow

110. Tim Nuchols Truck

111. Partnership Christian Church

112. Sons of The American Revolution

113. American Foundation & Waterproofing

114. American Foundation & Waterproofing

115. American Foundation & Waterproofing

116. Maryville High School Band

117. Willocks High Performance Trucking LLC

118. Y-12 Federal Credit Union

119. Taylor Drake Inc.

120. Amp Industries

121. Rowing in a Winter Wonderland

122. Rowing in a Winter Wonderland

123. Rescue All Year Round — Blount County Rescue Squad

124. Frozen Wonderland Girl Scout Troop 20709

125. Daniel Lawson Hepperly’s

126. Frosty Rose with Connatser and Teffeteller Heating and Air

127. Hotel Phobias Creepy Christmas

128. 24/7 Bonding

129. Alcoa Middle School Jayteens and Blount County Jaycees with Morelock Motors

130. Kim-Z Entertainment

131. Mr. and Mrs. Claus

