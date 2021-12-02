The Jaycees have announced the entries and lineup procedures for its annual Christmas Parade, which will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
“Our theme is ‘Winter Wonderland’ but the weather will be a nice reprice from previous years with a current forecast of 69 and cloudy; not really winter temperatures, but a great day for a parade,” said Keenan Sudderth, project chairman.
There are more than 130 entries in the parade, including walking groups, dignitaries, floats, bands, old cars, new cars and small vehicles.
“We are extremely excited with the turnout this year, we have many new entries, and the parade has again grown since our shift back to Alcoa,” said Kelly Kincheloe, parade co-chair.
The parade will start at McDonald’s at New Midland Plaza. It will go through New Midland Plaza then turn right onto Calderwood Avenue (North Cusick Street in Maryville). At the top of the hill (downtown Maryville), it will turn right onto West Broadway Avenue, and right onto West Lamar Alexander Parkway and end before New Providence Presbyterian Church. The Jaycees anticipate more than 35,000 spectators in all.
Grand marshal
The Jaycees have selected the Blount Partnership as the grand marshal of this year’s parade for driving economic development, including securing several Amazon facilities and the relocation of Smith & Wesson.
“This is a way we can say a small thank you for all of the behind the scenes work they do. I want to personally thank the Partnership for their commitment to excellence in our community,” said Sudderth, who also is president of the Blount County Jaycees.
Lineup procedures
All entries should begin lining up at 9 a.m. Saturday at Joule Street or Rankin Road. Parents dropping off children should do so no later than 10 a.m. at the four-way stop at Joule Street and Rankin Road; Carrel Street beside the old Alcoa Police Department; or Rankin/Bessemer intersection.
Estimated placement of entries numbered 1-15 will be in the East Tennessee Medical Group parking lots at the entrance to Joule Street entrance; 16-45 will be parked on the right side of Joule Street; 46-74 will be on the right side of Rankin Road starting at the entrance of ETMG; 75-94 will line up on the left side of Joule Street; 95-130 will line up on the left side of Rankin Road (the old AUB parking lot will hold the horse trucks). Joule and Rankin will be one-way traffic during lineup.
Only the dignitaries and Jaycee official vehicles will be allowed to park in the ETMG building parking lot. The only vehicles allowed on the lineup side of Joule and Rankin are entries that are numbered to be on those particular roads. Entries on Joule should enter from Hall Road turning onto Joule (south end of Walgreens). Entries numbered to be on Rankin can only enter from Bessemer Street (some parking is available at the intersection of Rankin/Bessemer in the field).
Jaycee officials encourage groups to meet at a location close to Rankin or Joule, put all of the children on the float, make final preparations and then leave with caution to the lineup area. One parking lot close to the lineup area is on Bessemer across from Blackhorse Pub & Brewery. Another location good drop-off spot is the Joule Walgreens intersection.
Anyone who is trying to access Knoxville Pediatric Association (KPA) or (ETMG) will enter onto Joule from Hall Road (next to Walgreens), proceed to the four-way stop, and then turn left or right to enter the appropriate facility. Everyone will exit via Rankin to Lincoln Road.
Rain delay/postponement
In the event of bad weather, the decision concerning a rain delay of the parade will be made at 10 a.m. Parade participants and spectators can call 865-309-4742 or visit the Blount County Jaycees Facebook page to find out weather-related details concerning the possible rain delay or postponement to the rain date, 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
Empty Pantry Fund sheet carriers
Once again, representatives of the Jaycees and Alcoa Jayteens (Junior Jaycees) will carry sheets along the parade route to collect donations for Empty Pantry Fund.
During the past, the sheet carriers have collected well more than $21,000 from parade spectators.
“Every penny, nickel, dime, and quarter along with those dollars add up over the course of the parade,” explained Lon Fox, president of the Empty Pantry Fund. “It is an opportunity for anyone and everyone to have an impact on someone’s life during Christmas, because no one deserves to go hungry for Christmas.”
Recognition program
The Jaycees will recognize the following categories: Most Thematic, Most Creative, Best Vehicle (car, truck, motorcycle, four-wheeler, etc.), Best Youth Organization, Best Religious and Best Business entries. All entries will be judged before the start of the parade. Winners will receive a certificate/invitation to an awards reception to be held at Alcoa Middle School on Monday, Dec. 20, beginning at 6 p.m. There will be food, drinks and awards at the reception.
Lineup
1. Alcoa and Maryville Police departments
2. Jaycees Christmas Banner
3. Blount County Fire Color Guard
4. Blount Partnership and family (grand marshals)
5. Empty Pantry Fund Donation sheet collection
6. The Daily Times
7. State Rep. Bob Ramsey
8. Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell
9. Blount County Commissioner Mike Akard and family
10. Maryville Mayor Andy White and Vice Mayor Fred Metz
11. Blount County Property Assessor Todd Orr
12. Blount County Register of Deeds Phyllis Lee Crisp
13. Blount County Clerk Gaye Hasty
14. Blount County Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick
15. Blount County Jaycee President Keenan Sudderth with Ritchie Tractor
16. Blount County Fire Protection District
17. Blount County Fire Protection District
18. Blount County Fire Protection District
19. Blount County Fire Protection District
20. Best Brothers Pulling Team
21. Best Brothers Pulling Team
22. Best Brothers Pulling Team
23. Best Brothers Pulling Team
24. Best Brothers Pulling Team
25. Best Brothers Pulling Team
26. Smoky Mountain Fundraising
27. Bass Boat Electronics
28. Roll Arena Party Zone
29. Roll Arena Party Zone Skaters
30. Robbie Long with Fowlers Furniture
31. 1953 Mack Fire Truck with Dan Lites
32. Let It Snow Artistic Dance Unlimited
33. Let It Snow Artistic Dance Unlimited
34. Let It Snow Artistic Dance Unlimited
35. Shine Bright Like a Diamond Maryville Jewelers
36. Campaign for Allen Latham for Blount County property assessor
37. Bojangles
38. 1956 White Chevrolet Truck with Millard Wilson
39. Whitehead’s Winter Wonderland
40. Riley Trapp with Twin City Certified
41. Premier Transportation LLC
42. Priority Ambulance
43. Bath Fitters
44. Carpenters Elementary School Cheerleaders
45. Frozen presented by Blount County Drug Court
46. Cub Scout Pack 81
47. William Blount High School Dance Team
48. William Blount High School Dance Team
49. Kent and Ashlyn’s 1975 Chevy Nova
50. Dotson Memorial Youth Basketball
51. Roger Rex with East Tennessee Championship Wrestling
52. East Alcoa Baptist Church
53. KDON Logistics LLC
54. KDON Logistics LLC
55. KDON Logistics LLC
56. Alcoa Fire Department
57. Harper Jeep Ram with Brian Myers
58. Kimberly Chambers with Smoky Mountain Primary Care
59. Blount County Democratic Party
60. Commercial Cutting Equipment
61. Alcoa High School Band
62. Alcoa Middle School Football Team
63. Alcoa Peewee Cheerleaders
64. Alcoa Grasshopper Cheerleaders
65. Alcoa Board of Commissioners
66. Maryville College Cheerleaders
67. East Tennessee Wanders
68. Lance Satterfield with Keller Williams
69. Blount United Soccer Club
70. British Wonderland — English Auto Society of Knoxville
71. Alcoa Fire Department
72. Mark Swaggerty with RVs for Less
73. “Get That Dough” Credit Central
74. 1923 Federal Reserve Armored Truck with Lamon Jewelers
75. Sledding with Mt. Sinai Baptist Church
76. Maryville Auto Sales LLC
77. Michelle Newman with Tennessee Mountain Real Estate
78. Clayton Bradley Academy Choirs
79. Clark Grove CP Church and Boy Scout Pack 1810
80. The Dwight Price Group Realty Executive and Associates
81. Glen and Amanda Morse with Wake Up Rentals
82. AMR Blount County
83. William Blount Fishing Team
84. SERVPro of Blount County
85. Christmas Family Truckster CARE 365
86. Sonya Dodd Homes
87. Father’s Against Drunk Driving (FADD)
88. Prospect Elementary Boosters, Tiger Cub Basketball and Cheer
89. Fiddies for Life
90. Fiddies for Life
91. Fiddies for Life
92. Fiddies for Life
93. Fiddies for Life
94. Fiddies for Life
95. Christmas Party with Legends Cuts Maryville
96. Appalachian Armada
97. Misfit Jeepin
98. Misfit Jeepin
99. Misfit Jeepin
100. Misfit Jeepin
101. Misfit Jeepin
102. Misfit Jeepin
103. Misfit Jeepin
104. Misfit Jeepin
105. Misfit Jeepin
106. Misfit Jeepin
107. Primary Players Theatre Group
108. Smoky Mountain Landscape
109. AF Insurance Let It Snow
110. Tim Nuchols Truck
111. Partnership Christian Church
112. Sons of The American Revolution
113. American Foundation & Waterproofing
114. American Foundation & Waterproofing
115. American Foundation & Waterproofing
116. Maryville High School Band
117. Willocks High Performance Trucking LLC
118. Y-12 Federal Credit Union
119. Taylor Drake Inc.
120. Amp Industries
121. Rowing in a Winter Wonderland
122. Rowing in a Winter Wonderland
123. Rescue All Year Round — Blount County Rescue Squad
124. Frozen Wonderland Girl Scout Troop 20709
125. Daniel Lawson Hepperly’s
126. Frosty Rose with Connatser and Teffeteller Heating and Air
127. Hotel Phobias Creepy Christmas
128. 24/7 Bonding
129. Alcoa Middle School Jayteens and Blount County Jaycees with Morelock Motors
130. Kim-Z Entertainment
131. Mr. and Mrs. Claus
