The Jaycees Easter Festival returns to Springbrook Park on Saturday, April 8 with the egg hunt beginning promptly at noon. Should there be a delay for rain, it will be posted on the Blount County Jaycees Facebook Page.
The egg hunt is free and open to the public. Participants will be split into three different divisions: children 8 to 12, children 4 to 7 and the last area will be for children 3 and under.
There will be thousands of individually wrapped candy prizes along with many plastic prize eggs for all the children to hunt. New to the hunt this year will be the grand prize egg — one located in each age category. Jaycee officials encourage participants to come early because the egg hunt will start promptly at noon; there are other activities for the kids to do before the hunt begins.
The Easter Bunny will arrive around 11:30 a.m. and will stay through the hunt. The festival will include music, inflatables and games. Alcoa Middle School Jaycees will be hosting games at the festival. Also, the Jaycees will have an inflatable playland for children to enjoy between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The inflatable and games have a nominal charge but individuals can purchase an armband for unlimited access to the inflatables and some game tickets.
Hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and soft drinks will be available for purchase during the event. Visit the Blount County Jaycees Facebook page for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.