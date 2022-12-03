A taste of Christmas came to Maryville and Alcoa Saturday morning, Dec. 3 as the 2022 Blount County Christmas parade filled the streets with 142 entrees of holiday music, candy and well-wishes. Hosted by the Blount County Jaycees, the parade wound its way from New Midland Plaza to New Providence Presbyterian Church.
Though rain forced organizers to push the start time back an hour from 11 a.m. to noon, spectators still lined both sides of the street. Some brought tents to stay out of the sporadic drizzle, while others took shelter under car hatches. The parade began with a fleet of Alcoa and Maryville police officers on motorcycles and concluded with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
Michael Thompson came with his wife Angie to watch his grandson perform in the Alcoa High marching band. He used to attend the parade regularly, but said this was the first time he had attended in almost a decade.
“It brings back when I was out chasing candy,” he said.
His mother would bring him to parades when he was a child, and he remembers those days fondly.
Thompson wasn’t the only one thinking about fond childhood memories of Christmas parades. Phil Tune was obsessed with the candy thrown from floats and cars, and later participated in parades as part of an ROTC color guard. He and his family discovered the parade by accident last year when their car was caught in the confusion of police blocking off the roads.
“We were stuck in traffic and trying to figure out what was going on,” his wife, Sunny, said. “And then we said ‘oh, there’s a parade. We should go next year!’”
This year’s parade theme was “There’s no place like home for Christmas,” and Phil said he is very familiar with the concept.
“My family lived on the corner of where we had parades,” he said. “It was always at the beginning of the parade, so we got to see everything. We would host other people in our yard, and it would be a whole event.”
Next year, he and his wife are considering entering the parade with their son. The two run a small business together, and he said they plan to see if Sunny’s father will let them use his antique car.
Jama Hurst also participated in parades when she was younger. She came with her son as well as her niece and nephew, and said she used to march in the Blount County parade as a baton twirler when she was a girl. To her, the parade is a representation of the county’s community, and the enthusiasm of the children around her was evidence of that.
“I mean, where else would you go to get that kind of excitement?” she said. “Kids scavenge candy together and they’ve never seen this person before, but they’re making new friends and that’s what matters.”
Being able to see old friends, public officials and local businesses coming together to celebrate the holidays, she said, is part of what makes the community unique.
The parade lasted for roughly an hour, and the Jaycees plan to host an award ceremony to recognize the best entrees in multiple categories on Dec. 19. This year’s Grand Marshal was Leadership Blount.
