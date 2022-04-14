A free egg hunt, music and games will feature at the Jaycees Easter Festival at Springbrook Park Saturday, April 16.
The Saturday festival will be the first time that the event has taken place since 2019.
A media release for Jaycees reads that, though there will be a charge for access to inflatables and games, festival attendees will also be able to purchase armbands for full access to five inflatables and certain games.
The inflatables will be available from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The egg hunt is open to the public at no charge. It will begin at 12 p.m., with children split into three groups based on their ages. Children three and under, four to seven and eight to 12 will compete in their own divisions.
There will be multiple candy prizes and one grand prize for each age group, redeemable for items in the festival’s prize tent. Festival organizers will also offer a variety of food options for purchase.
Those interested in the festival are invited to visit the Blount County Jaycees Facebook page for more information.
