Shane Johnston told the Blount County Board of Education on Monday, April 11, that he wants it to get the best fit for the next director of schools, whether it is him or not.
Johnston informed the Jefferson County Board of Education on Jan. 13 that he would be leaving the director’s position there at the end of this school year although he had no definite plans. A bivocational pastor, Johnston a couple of weeks ago became pastor of Notchey Creek Baptist Church in Madisonville. He told the Blount school board one of his his aims has been to be closer to his mother, in Rhea County.
Johnston is the first of four finalists the Blount school board plans to interview this week to succeed Director Rob Britt, who is retiring at the end of this school year. Allen Pratt, executive director of the National Rural Education Association, also was named a finalist but withdrew his application. Pratt declined to comment on his decision when contacted by The Daily Times.
Over nearly two hours of questioning Monday morning, April 11, at the Blount County Schools Central Office, Johnston described his approach as visionary and described recent accomplishments in Jefferson County by saying “we,” not “I.”
At Jefferson County, he said, they are creating a culture of excellence in everything they do and striving to have everyone work together toward the same goals.
“It’s not about Shane. It’s not about me; it’s about us,” Johnston said.
He said it’s important for a new director not to “come in the like the Charge of the Light Brigade” but to listen to those in the schools and the community and build on existing strengths.
Johnson described his strengths is being visionary and rallying support.
“We have to sell that vision,” he said. “We need to all be pulling the wagon the same way.
“I have one agenda: to help teachers and kids being successful,” Johnston told the Blount school board.
He described the leadership teams in place in Jefferson County, and how he sends weekly updates to the school board, supplemented by texts when needed.
Regular parent communication includes not only social media and newsletters but also recorded weekly calls, which are translated into other languages for families of students learning English.
Johnston also talked about the value of informal conversations that occur when he is present in the schools, not only at events but even before the buses begin dropping students off in the morning.
“Those, ‘Oh, by the way ...’ conversations can be very enlightening,” Johnston said.
“We can’t forget we’re in the people business,” he said.
Johnston described partnerships such as working with the county commission and others to add a welding program to Jefferson County’s career and technical education when Oshkosh Corp. brought a manufacturing facility to town.
He also talked about efforts to raise pay, with the base rate for teachers at $40,000 this year and plans to raise it to $41,200 in the next school year.
Jefferson County Schools revamped its pay scale too, to reflect not only years at work but also evaluations, with 90 steps now each equalling about a $300 raise.
“We’ve got to take care of our employees,” he said.
Jefferson County also created schedules that allow teachers across schools to have common planning time online every other week.
While teachers are held accountable for following pacing guides, Johnston said he recognizes they are the experts in the classroom and wants them to have the resources they need to be successful.
“We’re teaching the state standards, but inside of us teaching those standards is where the art of teaching happens,” he said, calling highly effective teachers the greatest resource schools have.
In response to questions about building the school district budget, Johnston said, “We start from the ground up every year.”
While working to be responsible with the funding, he said, “I want teachers and schools to have what they need to be successful.”
Jefferson County’s fund balance, previously undesignated funds, has grown from about $900,000 to nearly $8 million above what is required, he said.
He also told the board that the district returned to the county $50,000 it discovered that it didn’t need for the new welding program.
Video of Johnston’s interview is available through the Director Search section of the BCS website, www.blountk12.org, or at https://bit.ly/BCSJohnston.
