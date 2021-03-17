The board of trustees of Harrison-Chilhowee Baptist Academy/The King’s Academy has unanimously elected Jeremy Sandefur as the next president and headmaster.
At the end of the current school year, Sandefur will relieve Interim President/Headmaster Walter Grubb, who has filled the role since August 2020.
Sandefur and his family will move onto campus at the conclusion of his current assignment as head of school at Cottage Hill Christian Academy in Mobile, Alabama, where he has served for the past eight years.
“We believe he is God’s person to lead our school at this moment in its rich history,” board Chair William Horner said in a news release about the March 4 vote. “He brings to the Academy a wealth of knowledge and experience not only as a teacher, coach and administrator, but also as a husband, father and minister.”
Sandefur announced as he accepted the offer, “My family and I are incredibly humbled and honored to partner with The King’s Academy to continue the tradition of developing strong biblical foundations, rigorous academic offerings, and outstanding extracurricular activities while developing servant leaders who will change the world for Christ.”
Sandefur’s wife, Lisa, is a major in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and serves as a flight nurse. They have three children: Josiah, 11; Lindley, 8; and Jonathan “Cooper,” 5.
“A cornerstone of my philosophy in Christian education is the importance of teaching and displaying service leadership in all aspects of the school community,” he said. “I look forward to continuing the heritage of service throughout our community, state, nation, and the world.”
Sandefur served as lower school principal at Cottage Hill Christian Academy from 2013-19. As head of school he led the academy to two consecutive years of record enrollment.
From 2011-13 he taught at First Baptist Academy, Universal City, Texas, coached basketball and track/field, and served as assistant principal of the upper school.
Sandefur served as Bible teacher, coach and minister to young families and singles at Castle Hills Baptist Church in San Antonio, from 2008-11. Previously, as a pastor at Dawson Memorial Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, he led weekly Bible studies for middle school and college students.
Sandefur received his Bachelor of Science in secondary education/history from Samford University in Birmingham. He earned the Master of Education Administration and Supervision from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Originally chartered with the state of Tennessee in 1880, Harrison-Chilhowee Baptist Academy has been doing business as The King’s Academy since 1993. The academy offers prekindergarten through grade 12, with a boarding program for grades 7-12.
The board of trustees received Sandefur’s recommendation after a six-month national search by a 13-member presidential search committee, which included trustees, alumni, parents, administrators and teachers.
