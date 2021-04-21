Anyone looking for a job or wanting career development opportunities is invited to attend the Blount County Job Fair on Tuesday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to noon at Foothills Mall in Maryville.
Hosted by the Blount Partnership and sponsored by Akard Commutator of Tennessee, Pellissippi State, Payroll Vault and Blackberry Farm, this free event is open to the public.
More than 60 employers are expected to offer career opportunities ranging from entry to mid-level, administration and management positions. Job fields include health care, manufacturing, hospitality, insurance, engineering, construction, finance and more.
“This is great opportunity for potential employees to meet one-on-one with area companies or for anyone wanting to further their career. We have a variety of exhibitors offering full-time or part-time employment,” said Jeff Muir, Blount Partnership communications director.
Additionally, staff from the American Job Center will assist job seekers with free help for a variety of career and employment-related needs. Experienced career counselors work with job seekers to identify their interests, assess their skills and abilities, and advise them on in-demand jobs and potential training opportunities.
Go to www.blountchamber.com/jobfair for additional information.
