She’s raised four children including a daughter with Down syndrome, born 20 years ago with a heart defect. One of her sons is a practicing attorney and another enters the University of Tennessee in the fall. The other is a phlebotomist.
But 48-year-old Amy Howard doesn’t see herself as more special than other moms out there. A national contest might prove her wrong.
This native Blount Countian is up for the title of Super Mom. Woman’s World magazine recently opened the contest to moms all over the country. The one who wins gets $20,000 and a trip to Palm Springs, California to work with the magazine for a feature article.
Howard was nominated by someone for the award. She had to submit a biography and photo. She’s made it through the first few rounds and is now a quarter finalist. Votes from the public are what’s needed to keep her in the running.
Those who wish to vote can do so on the free daily vote option or vote through donations to the nonprofit Children’s Miracle Network, which raises money for children’s hospitals all over the country and Canada. Votes must be in by 7 p.m. on May 25.
“I don’t feel like an extraordinary person,” Howard said. She said many of the others in the contest are younger, are mommy bloggers or experts on social media. Reaching out to The Daily Times was one way she said will hopefully get her story out there and lead to more support.
Her family was the subject of a Daily Times article in 2004 when daughter Jonet was only 9 months old and underwent surgery to repair a hole in her heart. The surgery was successful.
That article was followed up with one in 2012 when Howard organized a fundraiser for Blount County Birth to Three program; Jonet was in the program, and her mom wanted to do something to help them. She held a used book and media sale.
In addition, Howard has been part of a Down Syndrome awareness group in her community and has participated in Buddy Walks to raise money.
She was the caregiver for her grandmother during COVID, but she has since passed away. It was after that when Howard decided she needed to spend more time on self-care and bring others with her. Hiking, this mom said, has been her way to getaway from the day’s stresses and complications.
Thus, Smoky Mountain Girls was born. It’s a private group on Facebook that now has close to 200 members — women of all ages and backgrounds at varying levels of fitness. It’s like a support group that meets up on the trail to enjoy one another’s company and enjoy the challenges of nature.
“We don’t have to hike the biggest mountain,” Howard said. “We can get out and just enjoy nature. That is my most passionate thing. As a mom, it’s been my getaway.”
They hike twice per month. Sometimes it’s a walk in the Maryville College Woods or a trek to Grotto Falls. No one is worrying about their finish time, Howard said. Ages of those in the group range from 18 to 70.
“We saunter and explore,” she said. “Our journey is the good part. It’s playing along the river. Being down by the water is so wonderful.”
Three of her children — Tristan Smith, Colby Proctor and Zane Howard — graduated from Maryville High School. Jonet was on track to graduate but that is around the time COVID hit. Howard taught her at home.
Tristan is the attorney; he practices corporate law in Virginia. Colby is a college student and plasma phlebotomy technician. Zane will enter UT in a few months in the architecture program. He is also a lifeguard for Parks & Rec.
Howard is a huge cheerleader for the Blount County Public Library, taking her kids there three times a week while they were in school to choose books and videos on topics that interested them. She credits all of their successes to that focus on reading.
“They are all confident in their reading,” Howard said. “School was easier for them because of that.”
This mom admits being named Super Mom would be special. She’s never been to California or out West. She said she’s never spent more than five or six nights away from her daughter since her birth.
Her personal information on the supermom.org website explains one of her life lessons that she’s instilled in her children. ‘We are not quitters,” she says. “We fail our way to success.”
