John Sevier Elementary School students and staff spell out the school's initials and form a blue ribbon for a photo Friday, Oct. 21, commemorating being named a Blue Ribbon School last month by the U.S. Department of Education.
From left, John Sevier Elementary School Principal Joshua Oliver takes a photo with staff members Alex Rouse, the school's Sparky the Fox mascot, Sharon Earley, Kim Prater and Christina Stowers during Friday's Oct. 21, celebration of being named one of the nation's Blue Ribbon Schools.
Courtesy of Maryville City Schools
Gender reveal poppers add extra blue to John Sevier Elementary School's celebration Friday, Oct. 21, for being named a Blue Ribbon School last month by the U.S. Department of Education.
Courtesy of Maryville City Schools
John Sevier Elementary School turned blue with pride on Friday, Oct. 21, celebrating last month's honor of being named a Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.
A schoolwide assembly in the morning including fun competitions, including teachers riding in a tricycle race and students and teachers in a dance contest.
Later in the day, with most dressed in blue for the occasion, they gathered outside for a drone photo of the students and staff forming JSE and a blue ribbon. Gender reveal poppers added extra blue to the outside festivities.
Blue Bell Creamery provided ice cream for the celebration, and students finished the day with crafts and other activities inside.
JSE was one six Tennessee schools and 297 nationwide recognized this year for either overall academic performance or closing achievement gaps among groups of students.
