John Sevier Elementary School students cool off in the John Sevier Pool during Swim Week, Aug. 12. The students headed to the neighboring pool this week to learn water safety and practice swimming. Swim Week is a tradition at JSE, using John Sevier Pool, which closed to the public for the season Aug. 7. That allowed students in grades one through three to have five days of lessons, with more than an hour of pool time every day, when weather permitted.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
John Sevier Elementary School third graders line up for the diving board at John Sevier Pool during Swim Week, Aug. 12.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
John Sevier Elementary School third graders line up for the diving board at John Sevier Pool during Swim Week, Aug. 12.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
John Sevier Elementary students finished Swim Week on Friday, Aug. 12, at John Sevier Pool. Students in grades one through three learn water safety and strengthen their swimming skills.
John Sevier Elementary School third graders line up for the diving board at John Sevier Pool on the final day of this year’s Swim Week, Aug. 12.
John Sevier Elementary School students headed to the neighboring pool this week to learn water safety and practice swimming.
Swim Week is a tradition at JSE, using John Sevier Pool, which closed to the public for the season Aug. 7. That allowed students in grades one through three to have five days of lessons, with more than an hour of pool time every day, when weather permitted.
