John Sevier Elementary School earned national recognition Friday, Sept. 16, as a Blue Ribbon School, the third year in a row a Maryville elementary school has earned the honor for high performance.
JSE is among six Tennessee schools in a total of 297 nationwide that the U.S. Department of Education recognized for either overall academic performance or closing achievement gaps among groups of students. Sam Houston Elementary was a Blue Ribbon School last year, and Foothills Elementary in both 2020 and 2014.
“As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children,” U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement with the announcement of this year’s honorees. “Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”
Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead called John Sevier “a shining example of an exemplary public school” after Friday’s announcement, Sept. 16.
“The faculty and staff go the extra mile for their students,” he said. “They are never content, but instead, they strive for unmatched excellence.”
In the school’s application, Principal Brandee Easterly wrote, “John Sevier is a collaboration between a supportive district, quality teachers, committed parents, and engaged students.”
Joshua Oliver, who succeeded her this school year as principal, and is planning a celebration for late October, and on Friday, Sept. 16, the students received blue snow cones as a treat.
The application noted that the numbers of economically disadvantaged students and those learning English as a new language have been expanding at the school. Last year with 581 students, 24% qualified for free or reduced-price meals, 16% received special education services and 5% were English language learners.
In detailing the instruction and culture at JSE, Easterly noted that during the 2020-21 school year Maryville City Schools remained open despite the pandemic. “As a result, our students received daily, in-person, high-quality instruction even during a trying year,” the application said. “In addition, some JSE families opted to have their children receive instruction digitally. These courses were taught by certified grade-level teachers who provided students with daily instruction, both synchronous and nonsynchronous. Digital students were taught the same academic curriculum and held to the same high standards as traditional learners. Teachers at John Sevier were committed to ensuring all students received rigorous learning opportunities even during the pandemic.”
In addition to the elementary schools, Maryville’s middle school earned Blue Ribbon honors in 1994. The only other local school to earn the distinction since the program began in 1982 was Blount County’s Townsend Elementary in 2010. Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year, and a total of more than 9,000 have been recognized. School are ineligible if they have received the award in the past five years. To apply a school must be nominated by the state, and in Tennessee up to six schools may apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.