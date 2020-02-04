The Lü interactive playground system installed in John Sevier Elementary School’s gym last year is allowing students to not only hone their academic and athletic skills, but also compete against students across the globe.
In December JSE was among 52 schools across eight countries competing in a physics game challenge, and the Maryville elementary school came in first for its age category, 6 to 8-year-olds. A new banner the makers of Lü recently sent to the school commemorates the victory.
The goal in the game was to get a mouse to a piece of cheese in a series of puzzles that contained levers, pulley systems and other stationary and moving objects. To complete the puzzles the students had to hit obstacles with balls in a certain direction or at a certain time, or both, JSE physical education teacher Alex Rouse explained, and the ranking was based on completing the activities in the shortest amount of time with the fewest throws.
The leader board from the final day of the competition shows although JSE took about 27 seconds longer, it used 21 fewer throws than the second-place elementary school in its age category, which is in South Korea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.