John Sevier Elementary school students will be ready to ride this summer, after Bike Safety Week, May 2-6.
The annual event shows students how to ride safely and gives them experience on bicycles to ride with confidence.
“I took all of the training wheels off except for two bikes,” physical education teacher Alex Rouse said, explaining those give students a false sense of security and don’t help them develop the skills they need. The school has several glider bikes, which help students develop balance.
“They want to learn,” he said. “All they need is a little push.”
A lot of the JSE students don’t have a bicycle to ride at home, Rouse said, and some just need to build their confidence.
One boy was riding by himself within 15 minutes. “I took a video and sent it to his mother,” Rouse said.
In addition to Rouse, Coordinated School Health Coordinator Heather Ledbetter always helps during Bike Safety Week. Maryville High School assistant football coach Joe Robinette also stopped by to lend a hand. “He’s got a heart for it,” Rouse said.
A couple of students from Maryville Academy also helped by adjusting chains, handlebars and seats on the bicycles. A grant from the Jeff Roth Cycling Foundation allowed the school to buy bicycles and helmets in the past.
