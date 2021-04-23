After about three years of planning and fundraising, an inclusive playground at Maryville’s John Sevier Park is set to open in June.
A collaboration between the Blount Inclusive Playground group, the Maryville Lions Club, Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation Commission and many others, John Sevier Inclusive Playground will be installed in two phases.
Project Manager Michaela Stephens told The Daily Times in an interview Thursday that even though COVID-19 delayed the project, Cunningham Recreation is set to quickly build the first part before summer.
Not only will the playground serve families and children with disabilities, it also will be the largest playground in Blount when Phase 2 is complete, leaders say.
Wheelchair accessibility is a big part of how this playground will be different from others, Stephens said. A rubber-like material known as “pour-in-place” will make the area easy to navigate for kids of all abilities.
Come Phase 2, the playground also will have a fence to give parents peace of mind about children who have an exploration streak.
“As the community grows, we’re going to have more children,” Stephens said. “And along with that comes more children who do have more diversity around their abilities.”
The heart of the project is providing for those children and giving them and their families a space to thrive. But it’s for the whole community as well.
The Maryville Lions Club was the primary fundraising engine for the project. Phase 1 cost $200,000. Phase 2 is set to cost an estimated $300,000, Stephens and Club Secretary Chuck Bailey said.
“COVID was probably the single factor that halted fundraising,” Bailey recalled in an interview Friday. Regardless, groups and local businesses were generous. Bailey said not only did the Lions contribute $100,000, the East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank also gave $35,000.
Parks and Rec will tear out the current facility, Stephens said, and will be in charge of upkeep for the playground’s life.
Currently, she said the playground project team is trying to court earmarked funds through United Way of Blount County from U.S. Congressman Tim Burchett’s office for Phase 2.
“Any time taxpayer funding is involved, there has to be that community desire for it,” she noted, encouraging people to spread the word on social media and in their neighborhoods.
She and Bailey said they’re also encouraging local businesses to get involved with funding, too.
Kathy McGee, with human rights advocacy group The Arc of the Great Smokies, a local chapter of The Arc, has been spearheading a call to bring the playground to Blount.
Not having a local inclusive playground “leaves a lot of kids out of the picture,” she said by phone Friday. She said when their now 32-year-old son was a child, there was no easy way to help him enjoy a playground. “We’d have to climb into things that aren’t for adults. ... It was difficult back then and I didn’t even know you could do an accessible park.”
But when she saw one in a magazine, she approached Parks and Rec Director Joe Huff, who was enthusiastic about the idea of bringing accessible opportunities to Blount parks.
June’s ribbon-cutting will be a fulfillment of McGhee’s and others’ mission to give Blount children of all abilities a chance to enjoy a playground.
McGhee noted both big and small donations made Phase 1 a reality, emphasizing Gateway to Independence’s donation to the project.
The Maryville-based organization is an advocacy program for adults with disabilities. It raised $500 selling baked goods and meals made by participants after they heard what John Sevier Inclusive Playground would mean for Blount.
