Funding and a contractor is secured for the final step in a multi-year plan to finish Blount County’s first inclusive playground. At John Sevier Park, two play structures cater to two different age groups and all children, whether they travel on wheels or by feet.
Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Recreation has coordinated efforts with the city of Maryville and volunteer organizations. The Parks & Rec commission on Friday signed off on the fence contract. The low bid for the contract costs $23,760 to install industrial-grade, aluminum fencing around the playground.
Alcoa Board of Commissioners representative Tracey Cooper said fencing is a necessity for autistic children to secure them inside the playground’s limits. Parts of the all-inclusive structures capitalize on inducing senses like sound and touch, which appeal to children who are autistic.
The second play structure placed at the park has been open since February and the first structure since 2021, but a fence has been on the wish list from the beginning too.
Donations afforded the entire cost of the fence, parks executive director Joe Huff said. The whole park has cost around $500,000 with contributions from the city of Maryville, volunteer groups and private donors.
In other business Friday, the Parks & Rec commission signed of on:
• Using $5,840 from the equipment replacement fund for a new copier at the Everett Senior Center;
• Allocating $3,360 from the Blount County capital improvement fund for a new booster pump that will improve irrigation at Everett Athletic Fields;
• Using $1,750 from the equipment replacement fund to buy new phone systems for recreation centers.
