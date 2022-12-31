The end (sort of) the COVID-19 pandemic and contentious midterm elections dotted the national schedule of a memorable — if not tense — 2022.
Here at home, that uncertainty reflected in the top 10 stories selected by journalists of The Daily Times as the most momentous general-interest news items of the past year.
1. Amazon warehouse opening postponed
Originally planned to begin operations in May 2022, the first Blount County Amazon warehouse in Alcoa, off South Singleton Station Road, postponed opening until June 2023.
Bryan Daniels, CEO of Blount Partnership, said Amazon will be moving forward to complete the construction as promised, “so that hasn’t changed at all.”
“It all comes down to supply chain,” Daniels continued. “It’s hard to bring on facilities when you can’t get all the product in to fill them. And we’re all experiencing that now across all our industries, so we understand that.”
Amazon applied for a building permit for the warehouse in January, with an estimated cost of construction at $63,415,342.
No. 2 — DENSO makes $11 million investment
First announced in 2017 as a four-year plan and $1 billion investment, DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee Inc. fired an initial $11 million investment salvo that will help transform the car part manufacturer into a hub for electric vehicle parts and safety systems.
Spokesperson for DENSO, David Lazar, said $10.7 million valued in construction completed during June was part of the transformation. In July, DENSO permitted another $319,375 worth of renovations.
Lazar said in an email to The Daily Times, “... our development activities span the Maryville campus. This includes Building 204, along with manufacturing areas, offices and communal spaces. We’ve even installed EV chargers in our parking lot.”
Building 204 was opened in December 2018 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The renovation expanded the manufacturing campus with 335,900 square feet of indoor industrial space and was established as the future home for the new, transformative technology.
No. 3 — Two die in apparent murder-suicide
The triggering of a fire alarm early Saturday, Aug. 20, led Maryville Fire Department responders into a home where two people lay dead after an alleged domestic murder-suicide.
The deceased were identified as Christina Costa, 41, and Sam Olea, 40.
Units from Maryville Fire Department and Maryville Police Department arrived at the 453 Greenbelt Drive Regal Tower condominium complex at 2:38 a.m., per Fire and Police Chief Tony Crisp. The person who alerted emergency services of the alarm called back once to report “smoke and flames” emanating from the elevator well, Crisp said.
Responders “isolated the building’s sixth floor” as the source of the fire, he added.
After clearing the building entrance and evacuating its residents from the scene, firefighters ascended to the sixth floor of the building, where they reportedly saw a trail of gasoline stretching from the elevator entrance to the door of a residential unit.
Crisp told The Daily Times that responders had also spoken to a sixth-floor resident on-scene who’d told them he’d seen smoke emerging from the front door of a nearby condo.
The gasoline trail extended into that residence, Crisp explained. It terminated in a back bedroom, where Maryville Fire found a gas can, accelerant and the bodies of Costa and Olea.
Both had been shot.
No. 4 — Park institutes fee collection
For the first time in its 88-year history, The Great Smoky Mountain National Park will collect parking fees from visitors for the first time in its 88-year history. It will also raise permit fees for frontcountry and backcountry camping.
Those changes will enable the Park to invest in infrastructure, programming and maintenance during a period where federal funding for the Park has left its employees looking for ways to fill financial gaps, Park Superintendent Cassius Cash told The Daily Times.
With more than 14 million visitors a year, the GSMNP is among the U.S.’ most visited national parks. Per National Parks Service data, in 2021, the GSMNP was second only to the Blue Ridge Parkway in terms of visitation numbers.
Noting the Park’s rising popularity, Cash said, “The general services we provide — search and rescue, interpretive programs, to the amount of trash that needs to be picked up — all of those things, with increased visitation, you need more resources to be able to address. So, this allows us to close that gap that we’re currently experiencing between increased visitation over the last few years and over a 10% decline in our staffing here at the Park.”
No. 5 — Drag show fundraiser, toy drive sparks protests
With protesters and police officers out front on East Broadway Avenue at Five Points on Friday night, Nov. 25, The Bird & The Book hosted an event that collected more than $2,500 in donations and 150 new toys for foster children.
The restaurant and event venue has been the target of opposition to drag shows, and the Murvul Punk Toy Drive was presented by Coffin Curse Records with 13 performers and three bands.
About five to nine masked protesters, one of whom appeared to have a holstered pistol, held one sign that said “Groomers Are Pedophiles” with a swastika and cross in a circle, sometimes used as a white supremacist symbol. A second sign they held said, “It’s OK To Be White.”
A total of 10 police units responded to keep the peace between them and a group of 40-50 supporting the event, according to Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp, who said the Maryville Police Department was joined by members of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
No. 6 — ABR wins Land Rover, $25,000 in cash
Appalachian Bear Rescue now has one more valuable tool in its toolkit and extra cash in its pockets to help care for injured and orphaned black bear cubs, as the winner of a Defender Service Award from Land Rover.
The nonprofit in Townsend got the good news at a November ceremony in Saugerties, New York. Being the top vote getter in the Animal Welfare category won ABR a Land Rover Defender 130 and $25,000 in cash. Executive Director Dana Dodd made the trip to receive the awards.
In all, there were 220,000 votes cast for agencies in five categories for the 25 finalists. The other categories were environmental and conservation, search and rescue, veterans outreach and community service.
No. 7 — Daily Times cuts ribbon on new location
The Daily Times hosted scores of business leaders, government officials and Blount County residents to coffee, donuts and an open house at its new location at 226 Gill St., Alcoa.
The Daily Times building at 307 E. Harper Ave. had been sold earlier in the year to Stock Creek Properties for $2.2 million, ending an 80-year history in Maryville.
No. 8 — Empty Pantry Fund kicks off fundraising drive
The Empty Pantry Fund has made a difference in the lives of Blount County’s less-fortunate citizens for 70 years, created in 1952 as a collaboration between The Daily Times and the Maryville/Alcoa Jaycees, now the Blount County Jaycees.
That first year, about 100 food baskets were delivered; in 2022, more than 1,300 large, sturdy bags of food were distributed on Dec. 17 at the Tennessee Army National Guard Armory for recipients who are able to pick them up or delivered on Dec. 18 to those who could not.
Other changes have taken place since 1952, as well. EPF President Lon Fox said the 2022 campaign kickoff amount, $47,407.41, is the largest in EPF’s history. Donations throughout the year continued to add to that amount.
No. 9 — Maryville thinks over big steps in downtown revitalization
On discussing the revitalization of downtown Maryville, stakeholders have questioned the role of Broadway Towers and regulations on building heights. The 16-floor building is home to about 150 elderly individuals and looms over shorter, historically preserved buildings in the downtown area.
Maryville Housing Authority board member Tom Taylor presented to Maryville City Council last Friday, Nov. 18, to address rumors Taylor said have been circulating about the future of Broadway Towers.
Taylor advised council of a few scenarios that could happen and of one MHA is actively pursuing.
Broadway Towers was built in 1986 and was the last project built by MHA. It has a number of ongoing maintenance issues, costly to repair. Instead of fixing them, the alternative solution is to relocate residents into a new property and transform Broadway Towers into luxury condos.
This idea would keep in line with ongoing revitalization efforts downtown. A group of developers are in the process of updating, remodeling or redesigning old buildings to draw in more business downtown.
The broadway Towers discussion was one of a slew of development-related issues Blount County leaders faced — whether it was the efforts to build condominiums at the former location of The Daily Times, a 450-unit apartment complex at Pellissippi Place or an apartment complex on Springbook Farm.
Development — and efforts to curb it — promise to be prominent parts of the 2023 news year.
No. 10 — Bank building celebrated for centennial
When it was built in 1922, the First National Bank building in downtown Maryville, made of concrete and steel, was heralded as “one of the best in East Tennessee” in an article in The Daily Times.
“Modern in every way” read the headline 100 years ago.
Upon the building’s completion, the women of Chilhowee Club were invited to hold a meeting on the roof.
“The bank officials did everything in their power to make this first gathering of club women on their roof as pleasant as possible,” a newspaper article reported at the time.
It became Blount National Bank in 1934, and over the next several decades was home to numerous tenants, including lawyers and physicians.
The building is now in the hands of owners Doug and Teresa Horn, who renamed the historic seven-story business center Preservation Plaza. All of its office space is rented out with the exception of the top floor, used for banquets and other social gatherings, and the original bank lobby. The Top of the Plaza has its own dining room and kitchen, with the space measuring 6,000 square feet.
The owners held a celebration and open house on Nov. 2.
