A federal judge for the Eastern District of Tennessee and his associates gave their thoughts in a letter released Friday on the courts’ role in protecting voting rights.
Curtis L. Collier, district judge and chair of the Eastern District of Tennessee Civics and Outreach Committee, released the letter with Carrie Brown Stefaniak, law clerk and president of the Chattanooga Chapter of the Federal Bar Association, and Eliza L. Taylor, law clerk.
In the letter, they detail the important role voting plays in the election process and how each day seems to bring more stories of disputes and lawsuits regarding voting.
“These cases remind us of the intense interest the public has in voting,” the letter states. “They also illustrate the importance of the courts in protecting the fundamental right to vote. Protecting individual rights, like the right to vote, is a primary responsibility of the federal courts.”
The letter then lists three cases that arose from Tennessee voting disputes, ones that “have had a profound effect on our understanding of voting rights” and demonstrate the federal courts’ role in protecting voting rights.
The first case is Brown v. Board of Commissioners of the City of Chattanooga, brought forth in 1987 by 12 Black Chattanooga citizens who challenged a city government system that had been in place since 1911.
“Historical evidence showed those adopting the Commission system did so primarily to eliminate the electoral power of Black Chattanoogans,” the letter states. “The Plaintiffs argued the system diluted their voting strength, making it difficult to elect candidates of their choice when their choice differed from that of the majority White voters.”
District Judge R. Allan Edgar agreed with the plaintiffs that the commission system violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 due to its conception with a discriminatory purpose, denying the rights of Black voters, the letter states. The city was ordered to submit a new governmental plan, resulting in the city council form it currently uses.
The second case was Baker v. Carr in 1962, which originated a precedent used in the Brown case. In Baker v. Carr, voters from counties underrepresented by an outdated apportionment sued the Tennessee secretary of state.
Although the state argued that the case’s question was one the federal courts had no power to decide, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the state, and as a result, federal courts can remedy constitutional violations due to malapportionment of state legislatures, aligning with the “one person, one vote” principle.
The third case was McDaniel v. Paty in 1978, which dealt with a Chattanooga ordained Baptist minister, Paul McDaniel, who wished to serve as a constitutional convention delegate. But a Tennessee Constitution provision prohibited ministers, as well as other religious leaders, from being legislature or convention delegates.
A Chattanooga attorney who was also vying for the delegate position, Selma Cash Paty, sued to enforce the prohibition of McDaniel’s candidacy, but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the provision violated the First Amendment’s Free Exercise Clause by keeping someone who holds certain religious beliefs from seeking public office.
The letter concludes with a final statement on federal courts’ role in enforcing voting rights.
“A right is only as powerful as the ability to enforce it,” the letter states. “As a result, the federal courts’ ability and responsibility to hear voting rights cases give life to our fundamental right to vote.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.