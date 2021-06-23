A Blount County judge Wednesday dismissed a motion and revoked bond for a Townsend man accused of multiple DUIs.
Blount County Circuit Court Judge David R. Duggan struck down a motion to either dismiss charges against Timothy Scott Compton, 59, Wears Valley Road, or allow him to be released on his own recognizance.
Duggan also revoked Compton’s bond, the wish of prosecutors who argued that the Townsend man’s six prior DUI convictions meant he was a danger to the public despite him not having been convicted on his latest charges.
Compton was arrested on May 23, 2019, by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He again was arrested by BCSO on March 22, 2021, and charged with DUI and driving on a revoked license.
During the hearing, BCSO Deputy/Traffic Safety Officer Zachary Kee testified that he responded on May 23, 2019, to Wears Valley Road, where the Townsend Police Department had detained three people after pulling a truck over. Compton was the driver.
“Everybody appeared to be very impaired,” Kee said.
Kee testified that there were two rifles in the truck’s cab, and that Compton, who had an “unsteady gait” and smelled of alcohol, said he had drunk six or seven beers that day. Compton also said he had been hunting in the area, Kee testified.
Compton performed poorly on sobriety tests, Kee said, and was taken into custody. Prosecutors said that Compton’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) during the incident was .150 — nearly twice the legal limit.
On March 22, 2021, Kee testified, he responded to a vehicle accident on West Millers Cove Road in Walland involving a vehicle in a ditch. A witness told him a man exited the vehicle and went up a nearby driveway, Kee said.
Kee said he saw Compton lying in a yard, sleeping and holding the keys to a Buick, the same type of vehicle as the one wrecked. It took him a few minutes to wake Compton up, and he smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, Kee said.
Kee testified that Compton both said he had drunk five beers and declined sobriety tests because he would “lose.” Compton was taken into custody, and prosecutors said his BAC level during that incident was .157.
A Blount County probation officer submitted a violation of pretrial release conditions complaint against Compton the next day and requested he be held without bond, according to court testimony Wednesday. Compton wasn’t allowed to drive a vehicle requiring a license or drink alcohol as part of the pretrial release conditions, prosecutors said.
Defense Attorney Robert W. White argued that Compton’s rights were violated because his pretrial release conditions were treated similarly to probation although he hadn’t been convicted on his recent charges.
Pretrial release dictates bond for people who have been charged with a crime but not convicted, while probation deals with those who have actually been convicted and are serving sentences.
“It makes no sense that you would say, ‘Well, they’re still getting their hearing,’” White said, adding that he thinks Compton’s due process rights “have been violated” and citing double jeopardy, which means prosecuting someone twice for the same crime.
White said that through such a pretrial release condition system, previous opinions by higher courts regarding due process are being “blatantly ignored.”
But Prosecutor Thomas Small argued that Compton’s bond should be revoked because, according to his prior convictions, which he said total nine, “he is a danger to society and individuals in this community.” He also said that holding Compton without bond before he is convicted isn’t about punishment, but remediation.
Duggan ruled that while pretrial release is important because it keeps taxpayer money from being used on holding individuals in jail who are fit enough to be released, there must be enforceable rules for the system to work.
“I don’t think this is double jeopardy because I don’t think it is punitive,” Duggan said, agreeing that holding Compton serves more of a remedial purpose than a punitive one.
He also said that due to Compton’s “substantive criminal record” and his continuous DUIs, it’s not a stretch to believe the public would be endangered by his release.
Compton’s next hearing will take place Friday, as Duggan wanted to have another hearing for the case sooner rather than later.
