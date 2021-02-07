A Blount County inmate who was awarded a scholarship to a recovery program, but allegedly fled after being discharged for drug use, will get a second chance, an area judge says.
Austin Yoakum, 25, is back in Blount County jail after allegedly being discharged from and fleeing Cornerstone of Recovery, a drug/alcohol recovery program in Louisville.
Yoakum in December was one of two inmates awarded a full $60,000 scholarship to the program during a courtroom ceremony that included Judge William R. Brewer, Blount County Assistant District Attorney Ryan Desmond and Cornerstone Director of Business Development and Marketing Webster Bailey.
The scholarships would allow the pair to serve their sentences in the recovery program instead of in custody. In a local Christmas tradition that Brewer presides over, new scholarships are bestowed to certain inmates each year.
The hope is that inmates will receive the recovery help they need and stay out of jail; Brewer said in December that the scholarship endowment is his favorite day in court each year.
“You’ve got the opportunity of a lifetime sitting in front of you,” Bailey told the inmates, Yoakum included, then.
But an investigator was notified on Jan. 4 that Yoakum had left Cornerstone of Recovery, an incident report states.
“Per his furlough orders, if he was to leave or be discharged from the program, he is to return immediately back to the Blount County Detention Center,” the investigator wrote in the report.
The investigator spoke with Bailey, who said Yoakum was being discharged for use of Suboxone and that he fled after being informed of the discharge, the report states. The investigator obtained an escape warrant for Yoakum.
An Alcoa Police officer on Jan. 19 found Yoakum at Victor’s Lakeview Market & Deli, 4751 Airport Highway, Louisville, another report states. Yoakum was taken into custody and to Blount County jail.
Hope remains, though. Brewer told The Daily Times that, pending a negative COVID-19 test, Cornerstone will let Yoakum return to the program.
When contacted by The Daily Times, Bailey said he isn’t able to comment on someone under Cornerstone’s care, but did say that Cornerstone is “excited about the opportunity to fulfill its obligation to the community, which is honoring the gift that we gave to the inmates back in December.”
Brewer doesn’t view Yoakum’s alleged violations as indicative of the scholarship program; it’s just something that can happen in these kinds of scenarios, he said.
He said Yoakum isn’t the first, nor surely the last, person to have issues during the recovery program. Brewer even cited a person who finished the program, then went through a relapse.
“I always say, ‘Sometimes you have to jiggle the wires more than once for the lights to come on,’” Brewer said.
