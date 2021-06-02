A motion to suppress evidence failed Wednesday as the case of an Alcoa man accused of multiple crimes moves closer to a possible jury trial.
During a 9 a.m. hearing in Judge David R. Duggan’s courtroom, defense attorney Troy B. Jones argued a Blount County Sheriff’s deputy in 2018 racially profiled Ahmad Habeeb Shereef before a high-speed chase that ended in Shereef’s arrest.
But Duggan struck down that notion, ruling there was no such proof and that the deputy had cause to initially interact with Shereef.
Shereef was indicted in 2019 on charges of reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest, evading arrest and two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II drug, according to previous reporting by The Daily Times.
During a hearing that lasted approximately three hours, two law enforcement officers testified; the first was Craig Flanagin, the BCSO deputy who initially interacted with Shereef and pursued him during the chase.
Flanagin testified that he was on patrol near Old Knoxville Highway while a be-on-the-lookout call (BOLO) was underway for suspects connected to a shooting death in Knox County. He saw a vehicle driven by Shereef accelerate while passing him, which he both found suspicious due to the BOLO and believed was indicative of speeding, he said.
Flanagin said he pulled next to Shereef in a nearby parking lot and tried to talk to him, but Shereef seemed “extremely nervous or impaired,” then sped off onto Co Op Road, and then Old Knoxville Highway.
Flanagin pursued Shereef for around six minutes, he testified, in a chase that saw both vehicles exceed 100 miles per hour. During the chase, Shereef struck one vehicle and nearly had a head-on collision with others as he drove into oncoming traffic, Flanagin said; the testimony was corroborated by body camera footage shown in court.
The pursuit ended when Flanagin used a pit maneuver to stop Shereef’s vehicle. Shereef then ran off into a residential area while carrying a backpack, according to testimony and footage, before eventually being detained.
Police found both crack and white powder cocaine in the backpack, plus marijuana on Shereef’s person and crack cocaine and digital scales in his vehicle, Flanagin testified.
The second witness, Alcoa Police Officer Jason Ewing, also testified that cocaine and digital scales were found during the arrest.
Ewing and other officers interviewed Shereef, and a video of the interview was played in court as evidence. In the interview, Shereef talked about buying and selling drugs, though he said he hadn’t been as involved due to work.
During final arguments, Jones asserted that Flanagin’s hunch wasn’t enough reason to initially make contact with Shereef, saying, “A hunch just doesn’t do it.”
He questioned why Flanagin would pull up to someone he thought might be a murder suspect without backup, and why he would focus more on possible speeding than patrolling for the BOLO.
“I think it’s profiling,” Jones said. “It’s a standard case of profiling.”
Duggan, though, noted that according to testimony, Shereef’s window was abnormally tinted, and Flanagin didn’t get a good look at him before first making contact with him.
Prosecutor Tyler Parks argued it was “nothing more than a consensual encounter” before Shereef fled and that Flanagin didn’t do anything wrong.
In concluding the hearing, Duggan ruled both against the motion to suppress and that Shereef violated previous probation through the incident; the defense submitted to the latter.
Shereef’s next hearing is set for July 2.
(1) comment
Sorry, Troy B.-at least you tried! [rolleyes][beam]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.