The Blount County Redistricting Committee has canceled its July meeting.
The meeting originally was scheduled for this evening at 6 p.m. but was canceled after at least three committee members reported they could not make it.
According to Blount County Administer of Elections Susan Knopf, this month's meeting will not be rescheduled.
The committee, which is formed once every decade to redistrict the county following the latest U.S. census, has met twice so far: once in May and again in June.
During last month's meeting, the committee discussed the possibility of aligning the county's commission and school districts.
The next redistricting committee is scheduled for Aug. 19 at 5:00 p.m. at the Blount County Courthouse.
