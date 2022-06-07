After a Tuesday, June 7 agenda workshop session, Blount County Commissioners voted to forward a slate of budget resolutions to the full commission meeting set for Thursday, June 16.
The focal point of discussion during the workshop was an amendment — offered by Commission Chairman Ron French — of a fiscal year 2022-2023 appropriation resolution. French proposed appropriating funding for a new position within the agricultural programs of the University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension’s Blount County office.
The office, a cooperative effort among the University of Tennessee, Tennessee State University and Blount County government “helps improve people’s lives by addressing problems and issues in Blount County,” per the extension’s website.
French proposed that the base salary for the requested position be set at $43,600. The position’s benefits package would move its total cost up to $69,576.
French said that he offered the amendment because the Ag Extension Office’s funding has never returned to the levels in effect prior to the 2008 recession, after which it, and all other county government departments, had taken 12.8% cuts. Funding another position in the agriculture programs, he said, would free up the office’s sole employee responsible for agriculture and natural resources, John Wilson, to better serve the county’s needs.
“This county was founded and established on four pillars of society. Those pillars are religion, education, industry and agriculture. This county has thrived and moved forward because we’ve supported those pillars,” French said.
“Every pillar has been reinforced in the last 10 years. We’ve helped education, we’ve helped the industry, but I think our agriculture department has lagged a little bit.”
French told commissioners that he expected the funding for the position to come from the general fund balance, initially.
Commissioner Steve Mikels spoke in support of French’s amendment. He remarked on the county’s longstanding agriculture ties, but also connected the need for another Extension position to growth within the county.
“In the last (Agriculture Committee) meeting, we were told that the people who are moving here are seeking the lifestyle that we’ve always had the benefit of having. And so, they’re looking for food preservation, they’re looking for how to raise cattle, you know, how to deal with dairy goats,” Mikels said.
“The people who are moving here are increasing that demand as well, and we all know that that’s an issue in our county right now,” he commented.
Commissioner Mike Akard questioned whether the proposal had been given to any other government entity. In reply, French said that he had raised the topic the day before, at a public hearing on budget concerns, but that no action had been taken on his amendment.
Commissioner Anderson, who also sits on the Budget Committee, noted that many “meritorious” requests were not ultimately added to the county budget.
The amendment and the appropriation resolution both passed in 15-0 votes; Commissioner Jackie Hill voted against both motions.
Shortly before the meeting adjourned, John Wilson spoke before the commission to stress that the request was made to benefit the county. “It’s not just to help me. I’m gonna do my job day in and day out, but it will help us to more timely address the need of the county, which is wide-ranging, from full-time farmers to part-time farmers to homeowners,” Wilson said.
All five items of new business on the workshop session agenda pertained to budget increases. Following favorable recommendations made during the June 6 Budget Committee meeting, the commission chose to consider highway capital improvements, a human resource contract, fiber network extensions and health insurance costs at its June 16 meeting.
Additionally, commissioners voted to place three other items, including a resolution setting the property tax rate, on the June 16 agenda.
