The creation of a milestone club in the Hall-Oldfield Community in Alcoa is one way its organizers are celebrating and showing appreciation to their elders so their rich histories will not be forgotten.
That was the thinking of Tanya Martin as she developed a plan to honor those age 90 and above in her community during Juneteenth. After doing her research and with the help of friend Jackie Hill, the list of 13 members is complete.
They are being called The Blessed and Highly Favored 90 and Over Club.
The members include Clara Inez Stevens, who is the oldest, at 102. She will turn 103 in a few days. Next in age is Lois Redding, who turned 100 in early 2021.
Daisy Mae McGhee is now 97, as are Dorothy M. Mynatt and Thelma Brown Carr.
There are two 94-year-olds, Thelma Brown Armstrong and James Karoll Cox. The rest of the Blessed and Highly Favored 90 and Over Club members are Drewena Roddy Knighton, who is 92; John Allen McGhee, who turned 93 in December; Thelma Henry Jones, who is 91; and James Tobie Henry, Mary Sanky and Mary Williams, all 90.
These valued community members are being given a proclamation signed by city of Alcoa leaders and a flower courtesy of Coulter’s Florist, and will receive a copy of this edition of The Daily Times. Deliveries are being made by Martin, who is an Alcoa commissioner, and Hill, a Blount County commissioner.
Juneteenth, which is June 19, is a significant date in history for the Black community, Martin said. President Biden signed legislation Thursday making it a federal holiday.
“For most of these people, that is the one (June 19) that has the most significance, not July 4,” Martin said.
Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 and is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the Unites States. June 19, 1865, was the day federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to ensure all slaves were freed. The arrival came more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. This day honors the end to slavery in the U.S. and also is known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Liberation Day and Emancipation Day.
Martin said her grandparents told her Juneteenth was celebrated in a field in Alcoa near Cedar Lawn Cemetery years ago. The men would play different sports while the women would fix a delicious meal.
“That’s the way they celebrated,” Martin said.
Hill said it wasn’t too hard to track down these elderly residents. “We live in the neighborhood,” she said. “I knew most of them and many still live here.”
Martin agreed, saying Hall-Oldfield is a small community that has only 13 streets. “It’s hard not to know somebody,” she said.
For example, Martin said her dad and Thelma Jones’ dad played golf together. James Tobie Henry married Martin’s cousin. J.K. Cox fixed lawn mowers in the neighborhood, she said. And Inez Stephens lived on the same street as Martin’s parents.
There are a few, like Stevens, who now reside in a nursing home. Redding is in Atlanta being cared for by her daughter.
Hill said many of these families came to Alcoa to work at the plant. Men brought their wives and children and many never left. There are some in this club that did move away for careers beyond Alcoa, but then came back years later to retire.
She remembers people like John Allen McGhee. He lived on Hill’s street and worked at the plant with Hill’s dad. She said James Tobie Henry worked for years for Steve West. The West family has checked on him for many years, Hill said.
These seniors were mentors to Martin and Hill. Hill said she learned the history of Hall-Oldfield from simply listening to those who lived it.
“We are blessed to have that many people in the neighborhood who share their stories,” Hill said.
Some of their accomplishments and memories were compiled into a project headed up by the late Dorothy Mitchell Kincaid, called “Blount County Black History — As Told By Those Who Lived It — Then and Now.” It began in 2007 and contains interviews of more than 100 individuals.
Martin’s grandparents are deceased and she regrets not listening more or writing down their stories. She said Kincaid had the right idea when she started that laborious project to document these histories.
“It is a great legacy to be left behind for others,” Martin said.
Hill added that the role of the younger generations is to listen and appreciate.
This exclusive club will add members as more in Hall-Oldfield turn 90. Martin said three who will make the list in coming months.
The years these first inductees represent are astounding, Martin said.
“It’s amazing they represent a total of 1,227 years,” she said. “That’s a lot of experience and they have seen and lived so much of our nation’s history so they deserve to be honored.”
