After three days of listening to testimony and competing attorneys, jurors needed more than one night to decide if Tony Light killed his 5-month-old daughter, Aida Shea Light.
Assistant District Attorney Ryan Desmond suspected deliberations would resume this morning, Nov. 19, after three hours of deliberations late Thursday.
In order to gain a verdict, they must reach an unanimous decision on whether or not Light is guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and first-degree murder during the perpetration of child abuse.
If the jury finds Light not guilty of those two charges, they will go down a list and determine if he is guilty of second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, criminally negligent homicide or child abuse.
The charges arose after Light confessed in 2018 to intentionally suffocating his 13-pound infant daughter in 2011 to get her to stop crying.
By the end of the prosecution’s closing statements, it was clear that they had accepted the burden of proving beyond a reasonable doubt that Tony Light was guilty, like Desmond said on the first day of trial.
On Thursday, during the third day of trial, defense attorneys introduced into evidence what they said is doubt.
They discovered a discrepancy between the testimony of the lead investigator on the case, Doug Davis, of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, and his written and typed notes during the course of the initial investigation in 2011.
Additionally, they questioned the credibility of amending the autopsy report in 2013 to a different cause of death than what was determined months after the incident.
The suffocation of 5-month-old Aida Light occurred on Feb. 23, 2011, and Tony Light told the detective he had accidentally killed his daughter during an interview on Sept. 4, 2013, the day Aida would have turned 3.
In 2011, based on interviews with witnesses, the detective wrote that the baby had died while laying on her belly and had been found in that position as well.
However, his testimony indicated that the baby’s mother, Selena Light, had told him Aida was on her back when Selena woke up and saw that her child wasn’t breathing.
The detective said that it was his note-taking mistake, not the mother’s recollection mistake, which the defense commented “certainly helps the state’s case, doesn’t it?”
In addition, the detective was responsible for the official report given to the doctor who performed the autopsy, Dr. Christopher Lochmueller.
Since Aida was perfectly healthy, the doctor said reports given to him by law enforcement were crucial to determining her cause of death.
In 2011, the autopsy report ruled suffocation by overlay as the official cause.
Tony Light told the detective in 2013 that he had accidentally suffocated his daughter by pressing her face into his chest for too long.
Although the district attorney’s office didn’t press criminal charges against Light when the detective brought them that information, the autopsy report was solely amended based off of it, the doctor said.
In turn, the defense asked the doctor if that meant the amendment relied solely on the credibility on the word of Light, who was on medication for hallucinations at the time.
The doctor confirmed that it would.
The credibility of Tony Light’s words was the basis of the defense’s case, as was prosecution’s, given that they wouldn’t be in court if Light never had said a word.
Prosecution entered into evidence the videos of Light confessing he killed his baby.
Defense discredited Tony Light’s statements by saying he isn’t an honest person; he is a criminal; he likes the spotlight; he was on drugs; he was hallucinating; he felt guilty; he isn’t someone you want as a neighbor or to marry your daughter.
Statements from Light, his ex-wife and mother of Aida, Selena Light, and her mother, Vickie Sue Roberts, contradicted each other.
Aida Light’s grandmother was the only witness defense called to testify. She said Selena came to stay with her that night so she could help Selena with the baby, since she hadn’t been sleeping much.
The grandmother said she would have woken up and helped Selena if the baby had been crying, needed food or a diaper change.
Her room in the single-wide trailer was beside the one where Aida, Selena and Tony Light slept in a full-sized bed. She said she didn’t hear any fussing from Aida or loud cursing from Tony through the thin walls.
When Selena was growing up in that same room, the grandmother said she could hear Selena talking on the phone and television shows broadcasting in her room.
When the defense attorney asked her if Tony was a good father, it allowed prosecution to throw a curveball into the court record.
After a lengthy discussion over law books, Blount County Circuit Court Judge David R. Duggan allowed prosecution to read a statement typed by Tony Light in 2018 asserting he inappropriately touched his daughter in a sexual manner.
Although the grandmother said she didn’t believe it, it was evidence that Tony Light mistreated his daughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.