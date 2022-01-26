The final day of the trial of Frank Delmar Raines Jr., charged with the 2017 rape and aggravated kidnapping of a teenager, saw the jury return a verdict of guilty on lesser included offenses of attempted rape and attempted aggravated kidnapping.
The prosecution, led by Assistant District Attorney General Tyler B. Parks, argued that on September 23, 2017, Raines, then 50, held a 17-year-old girl down on a bed inside a Blount County trailer and raped her.
Terrified, the victim, now 21, said yesterday that she kept the events of that day to herself at first, thinking that Raines would hurt her or her family if she told anyone what had happened. It would be three weeks before the crime was reported.
Four years later, the victim told her story to a jury in the Blount County Justice Center. Less than a day after hearing witness testimony, 12 jurors convicted Raines of attempted rape and attempted aggravated kidnapping.
The second day of the trial began with closing arguments from the defense, led by Dillon Zinser, and the prosecution.
Referencing the victim’s testimony, the prosecution described the elements of the charges against Raines and urged the jury to find him guilty of all elements of both of the two primary charges against him.
The overriding theme of the defense’s closing argument, which directly followed the prosecution’s, was inconsistencies in witness accounts of the crime. The defense highlighted individual instances where the details of witness testimony — whether Raines placed his hand over the victim’s mouth in an effort to silence her pleas for help, as well if Cody Raines, Frank Raines’ son and a witness for the prosecution, heard any screams for help from the victim — appeared potentially inconsistent among repeated hearings and interviews.
The defense argued that those inconsistencies wholly undermined witnesses’ credibility and the prosecution’s case.
The prosecution then provided a rebuttal to the defense’s argument, asking jurors whether any inconsistencies appeared to them as deliberate deception or simply as human error.
The prosecution also urged the jurors to consider the victim’s corroborated physical injury and the effect of time and trauma on her memory. Parks further pressed them to assess the likelihood of anyone’s ability to deliver a full and accurate account of what was plainly an emotionally scarring experience.
With closing arguments delivered, Judge David R. Duggan of the Blount County Circuit Court provided the twelve jurors with instructions for their deliberations. He explained that, if jurors were unanimous in deciding that Raines was not guilty of either of the two greater charges of aggravated kidnapping and rape, they were to also consider the lesser included charges against him.
Judge Duggan informed jurors of the relevant definition for rape — which carried with it lesser included offenses such as attempted rape, sexual battery, assault and child abuse — as well as for aggravated kidnapping — which also included attempted aggravated kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping and false imprisonment.
The elements of attempted rape Judge Duggan instructed the jury to consider encompassed consideration of Raines’ intent and awareness of the victim’s lack of consent, among others. The elements of attempted aggravated kidnapping likewise included whether Raines knowingly confined the victim or removed her.
Witness testimony was at the heart of the case against Raines. The victim’s testimony, together with that of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office investigator assigned to the case, Kelly Hoard, her mother and Cody Raines convinced jurors that her claim and the damage Raines’ actions dealt her demanded a response.
Jurors deliberated for over four hours, from late in the morning into the afternoon. On reaching a verdict, court readjourned and the jury foreman read out the verdict: conviction on the charges of attempted rape and attempted aggravated kidnapping.
After the verdict was delivered, Raines’ attorney, Dillon Zinser, spoke with The Daily Times, noting that Raines retains the right to appeal the verdict handed down today.
In a comment for The Daily Times after the verdict was given, Tyler Parks, the prosecutor for the trial, said that in cases such as this one, there are no winners. Nevertheless, he continued, because of the victim’s bravery and decision to speak out about Raines, Blount County will be a little safer tonight.
Raines’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for late March.
