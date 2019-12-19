You won’t find it with your finger on a map or the Garmin on your dash. It’s never been incorporated by the state of Tennessee. Never will be. It’s not even a town in the traditional sense.
It’s a collection of miniature villages and as real as the inspiration of its creator. As real as the spirit of Christmas.
Call it Nancyville for want of a better name. Located in the heart of downtown Maryville. Protected by the walls and windows of Lambert’s Southern Pies and Bake Shop Cafe on Broadway Avenue. Confined in space but limited only by imagination.
Angela Lambert, who manages the bakery and lunch place that she and her husband Charlie opened in 2015, recalls Nancy Lee Butler Lantz Yocum as a customer. Not just any customer.
“She came in here sometime the first of 2016. That’s when I met her, and we just kind of hit it off. I don’t know why, we just had a connection. You know how you’re drawn to certain people,” Angela Lambert said on Tuesday talking while seated at a corner table after the lunch crowd has left for the day.
Christmas is in the air as the sound system plays carols. In the lobby stuffed animals garbed in red and green are in place to greet customers arriving from the chill. Along the windowed wall, elaborate replicas are laid out upon the sills. Same for the opposite wall, where little lighted buildings adorn the shelves.
“When I met her she just seemed so neat to me. It was almost like she was fancy or something,” Lambert says, laughing as she adds, “Something I’ve never been.”
Not just another customer
Nancy Lantz, as Lambert knew her then by that name, made an order, just like every other customer. Well, not exactly like every other customer who orders the special of the day or a sandwich or a sweet.
“She’d say, ‘Can I get a Sloppy Joe for eight people? And a quiche to feed four? And three pies and a box of cookies?’’ And then she gave me her address and asked if I could deliver it to her house.”
Which was weird to Lambert. She’d never run a business before, had been operating just a few months. Never had anyone made a snap order like that and request delivery to a home.
“And she wasn’t even going to be there. The door would be open, she said, go in.”
So Lambert did, leaving the food inside a big house in a historical Maryville neighborhood. This new customer was a trusting soul.
“Yeah, she sure was. After that she would call me, gosh, every few weeks. She would usually get like Sloppy Joes for six people or a whole quiche. And she would have me cater.”
The meals would be for Lantz’s book club or a ladies group from her church. Other times it was sandwich trays to the House in the Woods at Maryville College.
“I guess because I had never run a business before, I felt like I was her personal caterer,” Lambert says, laughing again and adding. “That was me.”
A teller of stories
Then there were the times Lantz would drop by the pie shop to eat.
“Every time she came in we would just talk for forever. I love people and I love stories and I love storytellers. Sometimes I would go a few months and not see her, and when I would see her I’d be like, ‘So, where have you been the past few months?’ And she’d always been somewhere.”
Always returning with stories to tell. Lambert especially loved the stories about Nantucket, the harbor city in Rhode Island, and from Martha’s Vineyard off Cape Cod in Massachusetts.
“And she would tell me stuff about when she was younger and things. I didn’t know where she worked or what she did for a living. I didn’t ever ask.”
The villages come about
It was in that first year of their meeting, back in 2016, when the Christmas villages “came about,” as Lambert puts it.
“We were talking and she had brought me some aprons and some little pie pans, and she said, ‘I have these Christmas villages, I have a lot of them,’” Lambert recalls.
Lantz used to put the villages out at her house to decorate for Christmas, but it took three weeks to do it, too much anymore.
“She said, ‘I would love to decorate here. I would love to see them in a place where they would be appreciated, where people would see ’em.’ She said, ‘They would be so cute here.’ And she was just looking around like she had all these ideas.”
Lambert wasn’t so sure. She liked Lantz and knew she had good taste — not just in food but in clothes and manners — but as to committing her young business to an unseen, wholesale redecorating for Christmas?
“I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t act iffy because I didn’t want to say — you know. I told my husband, I was like, ’What do I do if she puts all this stuff in and it’s horrible? I can’t hurt her feelings.”
Boxes in boxes after boxes
Then came the boxes. At least 25 to 30, plus a couple of crates. Each piece, Victorian replica buildings and accessories, came it its own original box packed in to the bigger boxes that held the villages.
“She put ’em in the hallway, and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh.”
The pieces came out one by one, out of the big boxes came little boxes released from their styrofoam protectors.
“She had them all sitting out, and I remember walking in here and every table was covered.” And a sight to behold when after three days every precious piece was in its place.
“She put it all out, and I just couldn’t believe it. It was so pretty.”
That was for Christmas 2016. As the decorations were on display that first year, Lantz was on her honeymoon. Nancy Lantz had become Nancy Yocum. It was only later that Lambert learned Yocum had been ill, not until 2018.
“She had come in with her husband and said, ‘I have been sick and I’m not ...’ I don’t like to pry or ask people personal things so I didn’t really know any personal, personal stuff. But she said that she had been sick and that she wouldn’t be able to put the villages up. I said, ‘That’s okay, that’s okay.’”
Villages by another hand
So Lambert put the villages on display for Christmas 2018. She did it on a Monday, when the pie shop is closed, with some help. She didn’t get to spend as much time as Yocum, who took so much care with her treasures.
“When she come in after I had put them up, I said, ‘They don’t look as good as when you did it.’ And she said, ‘Yes, they do. They look so good. They look even better.’ Trying to make me feel better.
“And she said, ‘But I want you to have these villages. I want you to keep them.’ And I said, ‘Really?’ And she goes, ‘Yeah, I want you to have them.” I couldn’t believe she was just letting me have those villages.”
Birth of a tradition
Nancy Yocum, who had spent a long career as a labor and delivery nurse and was a certified doula and passionate about women’s advocacy in the birth process, died on Jan. 28.
This is the second year responsibility for the villages has fallen to Lambert. Every piece is not in the same spot as before, but the spirit of Christmas is as strong as ever, exemplified by the same Victorian villages collected with care over decades.
The Ole Camden Town Church is still there next to Bishop’s Oast. So is Kenilworth castle, Orly’s Bell & Harness Supply, Hassel’s Mufflers & Woolies, the M. Fezziwig Warehouse, Golden Swan Baker, Geo. Weaton Watchmaker, Tutbury Printer, The Died Bull, Doctor Watt Surgery, the Old curiosity Shop attached to the Rare Books store, T. Wells Fruit & Spice, Doolittle’s Flowers cart, Boots and Cobbler with the Tannery and King’s Road Post Office.
Who knew Donner and Blitzen shared a Tudor house, each with a private entrance? Of course Scrooge & Marley is still open, and there’s a place for Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim. Plus a relatively modest dwelling identified as belonging to a certain S. Claus.
And as in years past at Nancyville, inside Lambert’s Southern Pie Shop in Maryville at Christmas, carefully placed wooden blocks on a shelf spell out a single word in all caps: BELIEVE.
