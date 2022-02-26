As much as high prices at the pump cause Blount County residents to cringe, few eye them with more worry than Gelinda McKee.
A series of unfortunate events pushed her to homelessness, and today she lives in her car. She parks it nightly within a 5-mile radius of the Blount County Public Library, and even though she doesn’t spend much on fuel — roughly $35 per week, she estimates — but combined with a $110 per month storage unit fee to hold what belongings she has until she can find a place, it’s just enough to price her out of skyrocketing local rental fees, she told The Daily Times last week.
“I had to live in my car due to physical disability, and now that I’m on SSI it’s still difficult to find affordable living arrangements,” she said. “In my demographic, fuel is our electricity. It’s how we keep warm and cool off, how we keep our phones charged, how we allocate our next meal. We really couldn’t get by without it. ETHRA (East Tennessee Human Resource Agency, which provides transportation to the indigent) is an alternative, charging $3 each way within the county, but there may be a three-hour wait for pickup.
“Most schedules cannot accommodate such a long wait, and bodies like mine couldn’t physically tolerate the wait. So without a bus system, we must rely on individual cars. Rising fuel prices make it harder to make ends meet, and this comes when many of us are losing the food stamp benefits afforded by the pandemic relief funds.”
Across the country, high gas prices are taking a financial toll on Americans, and with the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the possibility that they could go even higher is a very real one. Last week, The Associated Press reported that “gas prices are up nearly 40% from a year ago and more than 6% over the past month, according to AAA.”
That organization’s website reported on Thursday, amid some reports that $5-per-gallon prices are not unrealistic, that the average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded in Tennessee was up to $3.30 — a penny higher than the day before, and 86 cents higher than a year ago. While prices have yet to reach the record high levels of September 2008 — when the average cost of a gallon in the state rose to $4.11, according to AAA — that’s little comfort to those whose livelihoods are dependent on the consumption of fuel.
“Since gas has steadily gone up, he’s been leaving his truck at jobs whenever he can,” said Tammy Loveday, who owns T&T Tree Service with her husband, Thomas. A month ago, she added, it cost roughly $80 to fill up Thomas’ truck. Today, the cost has risen to about $110.
“I’d say about a year ago, it was probably $60,” she said, adding that with the fuel costs for their equipment — gas-powered saws, a wood chipper and more — they spend an additional $200 to $250 per week.
“We have already been feeling it just from last year, and now with the threat of the possible major increase, we were just saying we’re not sure what we are going to do,” she added.
It’s a dilemma facing fellow landscaping and lawn care contractor Kris Keyees as well. His fuel costs have doubled over the past several months, he said, just as he’s preparing to enter his busy season, during which he’ll fill up his tank roughly three times a week between March and November. He’ll have to tighten his belt, he said, and he doesn’t want to increase his prices, but that may be an option that will mean the impact of fuel prices is felt beyond those who consume it regularly.
“And the guy that helps me, I’ll probably have to give him a raise to help his ends meet,” Keyees said. “Not that he doesn’t deserve it, but it makes it difficult with projected gas prices supposed to be $4 a gallon by summer. Essentially this all takes money from my family.”
Keyees isn’t the only one passing along higher prices: Amber Lynn Morton, who lives in Maryville, cleans cabins in Pigeon Forge and Sevierville, and as gas prices have risen, so too have her rates increased. Her longest trip is a 44-mile drive to one client, and she has to fill up roughly twice a week, she said.
“As gas prices have rose, I have had to raise my prices a bit, and it is a little intimidating as they are continuing to rise,” she said. “Thankfully so far, everyone has been pretty understanding, but this is a good time to remind us all to try to be understanding and kind to small businesses as we all try to navigate the next year.”
While her rates as the proprietor of Cleaning Done Right only went up about $20, she said, that wasn’t entirely attributed to gas price increases. The cost of her cleaners, toilet paper and other supplies has gone up as well — some of it inflation, and some of it the cost of fuel passed on by Blount County resident Doug Jones, who drives a one-ton truck hauling a gooseneck trailer that carries freight across the country.
As the owner/operator leased onto Legendary Transportation LLC, he hauls freight across the country, and 146 gallons of diesel will carry him roughly 900 to 1,000 miles, he said.
“It costs me $475 on average every time I stop for fuel,” he said. “I’m still doing OK, (but) recent events could change that in a hurry, though. It’s not easy to get freight brokers to come off of their wallets as it is. If fuel prices go up much more, I think it will put a lot of owners/operators out of business.
“I’ve had to raise my price-per-mile 50 cents a mile or more, depending on the load. It doesn’t sound like a lot, but it adds up over a thousand miles. The one thing that we have going for us is that (good have) to get here. If it comes in on freight or an airplane, eventually it ends up on a truck.”
Fuel costs have more than doubled for some Blount Countians over the past year: Debbie Forrester and her husband bought their Chem-Dry franchise in 1988, and today the couple service from Townsend to Rockwood cleaning carpets and upholstery. In January 2021, she told The Daily Times, they paid a total of $135.21 for fuel, according to her business receipts. In January of this year: $341.40, an increase of 252%.
To compensate, she said, they raised rates slightly, but they held off on too much of an increase because doing so might have led customers to take their business elsewhere, she added.
“Our supplies have gone up, though, as well as the shipping on them from Utah to here, so we may have to raise them a little more,” she said. “We’ve just raised our minimums on places farther away from our office, and I try to book jobs that are in the same area together.”
Forrester’s dilemma isn’t unique: In addition to paying more for business and personal driving, shipping is a dream killer. Just ask South Maryville resident P.J. Pijanka, who’s struggling to keep his passion — the motorcycle parts and accessories business P.J.’s Church of Speed — afloat during tough economic times.
“I get import shipments from Italy every week; it’s been my business over 15 years, and the fuel surcharges and shipping increases are insane,” he said. “On top of that, as more people have moved to platforms like Amazon, the margins are tiny. Now, when I have UPS pick up outgoing shipments … two months ago (the cost) was under $7. Now, that charge is $15.
“I buy my parts in euro because the dollar has lost pretty steadily the last couple of years. All of the suppliers are having material problems, and the cost of things like tires is volatile, directly related to fuel costs in them getting here. Shipping containers used to cost distributors under $3,000 per container — now, the costs are up over $10,000. As a result, some things aren’t resupplied, and for the higher-volume items, the prices go up.”
For Aaron Veal, who owns Phoenix Pest Control, fuel prices are painful, but if he has to increase what he charges clients, “I find ways to up the quality as well,” he said.
In addition, he’s found ways to save, such as switching to more fuel-efficient vans that get better gas mileage. It’s bothersome but not crippling … and nowhere near the top of his priority list, he said.
“We need it to work, so we just suck it up,” he said. “I’m more concerned about no one wanting to work than I am gas prices. I’ve been through five (employees) since December, and the amount of no-call/no-shows is astounding.”
For others, however, the increase in prices at the pump … and more importantly, the potential for those costs to go even higher … isn’t just devastating: It’s potentially life-altering. Sierra Shreve has been a private nanny for four years, and the biggest part of her job involves transportation of her young charges. She spends anywhere from two to five hours daily on the road in an SUV that, while necessary for her personal life and her job, has also become “the bane of my existence,” she said.
“I dread seeing my fuel get low, because I know that I’ll be forced to spend another $80 that I don’t have,” she said. “My gas budget a few years ago was $325 per month, for work and leisure. I’d often have money left over. Now, with spending anywhere from $80 to $90 every few days depending on the price and discounts offered, I spend $500-plus just on gas for work. I’m a mom to a toddler, and those extra dollars make a world of difference in our lives.
“If gas prices continue to increase, which is almost completely inevitable, I fear that I will no longer be able to do the job I love and that supports my child and myself. The financial stress that increased gas prices have caused me is great, but it doesn’t even closely compare to the emotional despair I feel each time I explain to out-of-state family that we won’t be able to drive down for our yearly visit (yet again).
“The rise in gas prices may seem slight to others — pocket change,” she added. “For someone like me who drives as a career, it’s the difference between seeing family annually, enjoying social outings, providing more for my child, and sometimes even getting a prescription filled for an unexpected illness.”
