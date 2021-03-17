The Blount County Juvenile Court hopes to receive more than $50,000 in grant money to better serve victims of crimes as they go through court processes.
The court is applying for an “access to services” grant through the Victims of Crime Acts (VOCA) Tennessee Safe Courts program. Money gained through the grant would be used to upgrade current spaces to make them more safe and accessible for crime victims during court proceedings.
“The (access to services) grant is about creating accessible services, accessible spaces for people who are victims of crime,” Blount County Juvenile Judge Kenlyn Foster told The Daily Times.
For example, Foster said, there currently is torn carpet at the juvenile court building, which grant money could be used to fix.
“So if you’ve got somebody who is a victim of crime who has to use walking assistance, like a walker or a wheelchair, that can pose a hazard,” Foster said. “There are thresholds in the floor. There’s varying flooring surfaces.”
And it’s not just hazardous structures, but also emotional and even physical danger that Foster hopes to address with the grant funds.
“There’s no safe space ... it’s just hallway,” Foster said. “That’s all there is for people to sit in when they’re waiting for court. If you’ve got a child abuse victim or a child sexual assault victim, they’re just sitting in the hall, and their perpetrator could be sitting down the hall or in the same area.
“So to the extent that we know that people maybe have an order of protection between them, the officers will put one person at one end of the hall and the other person at the other end of the hall. But that’s really not a safe space.”
The goal, should the court receive the grant money, is mainly to repurpose old storage rooms into safe meeting/waiting spaces for victims, Foster said.
That would include painting walls, plus adding keypad locks on doors, tables/chairs accessible for both adults and children, one-way mirror film on windows, mini-refrigerators and interactive tablets containing victim-resources programming in both English and Spanish.
The interactive monitors also would be able to contact E-911 responders in case a perpetrator gained access to the victims’ room, or for any other such need.
“You’ve got little kids sometimes who are victims of crime,” Foster said. “So we want a place that’s inviting. It’s already intimidating for them to have to come to court and for them to maybe see their abuser. So we want them to be in a nice, comfortable, happy space, and a safe space.”
The Juvenile Court is requesting $41,345 in grant funds, according to its Blount County grant worksheet. Required matching funds of $10,337 from the court would make $51,682 in total grant money.
Foster and Youth Services Officer Charles Johnson are both listed points of contact in the worksheet, with Johnson also listed as the project/program director.
“(Johnson) is amazing,” Foster said. “He was able to really dig in and help me figure out just exactly what we would need to help protect victims at court.”
The VOCA TN Safe Courts grant program is offered through the Tennessee Office of Criminal Justice Programs, according to the Tennessee Department of Finance & Administration’s website.
Through it, the website states, governments can make purchases for: repairing a space to make it safe and trauma-informed for victims; installing security measures for victim safety; needed supplies for victim services, storage for snacks and drinks and children’s toys and books, all to be used while victims wait; seating and lighting; modular space used as a waiting room; and other supplies.
“The goal of the Tennessee Safe Court Grant Program,” the website states, “is to provide funding for courts in Tennessee to create or update safe, trauma informed spaces or waiting rooms for victims of crime to wait for court processes or meet with the prosecutor, victim witness coordinator and other individuals assisting the victim of crime with his/her case.”
Foster said the grant will be awarded approximately within the next month. It’s now just a waiting game to see if the court will get its wish.
“We’ve put our name in the hat,” Foster said. “So we just hope our name gets called.”
