A working police dog retired at the end of 2021 to spend his last years as most dogs do: getting too many treats and tons of love.
Blount County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Nick Nitzband retired his K-9, Bak, after he had worked for nine years, five of those with Nitzband. In February, Bak will be 11.
“He actually still doesn’t show signs of wanting to slow down,” Nitzband said. “But I, because of his age, wanted to give him that opportunity to just go home and be a dog ... to do what he wants, to be loved on by my kids and loved on by my wife.”
Nitzband said Bak has become best friends with his 2-year-old son. The 2-year-old gets snacks for Bak, and Bak lays on top of them if they get caught, so the boy doesn’t get in trouble.
Bak has been working with Nitzband since the end of 2015 and had worked with another BCSO deputy for a little more than two years prior.
“It’s definitely, definitely something that I’ll always cherish,” Nitzband said, “and probably one of the greatest accomplishments that I feel that I’ve done at the Sheriff’s office. So I’m very proud to have been a part of it.”
An avid pet owner with multiple dogs at home, he said he was inspired to join the unit because his dad had worked for Maryville Police Department for over 30 years, and the first K-9 dog the department had, retired in his dad’s home.
“Getting that association with understanding the capabilities that the working dog has beyond the standard pet, so to speak, kind of inspired me to look into that,” Nitzband said.
He plans on getting a puppy soon and teaching him or her obedience techniques that he has learned as a handler.
More than a pet
During one last demonstration with Bak, Nitzband explained how his actions aren’t aggressive but are his obedience to the “game he’s been taught to play.”
Bak was a dual-purpose dog, trained for assisting deputies in different ways, like tracking and apprehension.
“Big thing with our dual-purpose dogs is the law of obedience,” Sgt. Allen Russell, the BCSO K-9 unit trainer, said. “They have to be obedient to their handler, and that’s the cornerstone to everything that we do.”
Nitzband and Bak had trained with Russell for eight weeks starting in the beginning of 2016.
“Nick has been an absolute asset to the K-9 unit,” Russell said. “The unit’s better for him being in it and we’re really sorry to see him moving out of the unit. But we’re going to still keep him close. He just thinks he’s leaving.”
Nitzband’s role with the K-9 Association, who fundraises for retired dogs and BCSO events, will keep him involved, he said.
Since he and Bak are leaving the unit, another deputy had the opportunity to step into the role.
BCSO deputy Billy Madore said that since he’s been interested in the unit, Nitzband has played a big role in his access to and training to get into it.
Two years ago, he said he started coming to the BCSO training facility to learn and get to know K-9 unit members.
“Seeing what asset they bring to the sheriff’s office is really what kind of drove it and being that tip of the spear,” Madore said. “Like if something big was to happen right now, like a manhunt or something like that, you know, we’re going to be the ones that make it a go.”
Nitzband recounted one track in particular for which he is most proud of Bak.
They tracked someone for over two hours and a little over two miles one time. Like humans, Nitzband said, dogs get tired. But during that track, he said Bak stayed confident and was determined to complete the task he was given.
“When you go on a track, and you don’t have any indication of where the person went, and you’re kind of lost ... that’s where you just have to put your total faith in your partner,” Nitzband said.
Although leaving the K-9 unit, he’ll still be a supervisor over patrol deputies at BCSO, and teaching his own pets obedience.
“All dogs have the capability,” Nitzband said, “you just have to find out, and be able to bring out... that capability (out) in them.”
