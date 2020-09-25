The service of a Blount County Sheriff’s Office K-9 has come to an end with the passing of Luna, a German shorthaired pointer.
Sheriff James Berrong announced Friday via a Facebook post that the dog died after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer days earlier.
Luna had served with BCSO since 2017 and was assigned to the corrections unit to help keep contraband out of the jail facility. She was purchased through a private citizen’s donation.
Luna worked with BCSO Deputy Skip Kindig, who, along with his family and Luna’s “Sheriff’s Office K-9 family,” was with her when she passed, the post states.
“Everyone who met Luna loved her,” the post states. “She was sweet-natured and loving. We will miss you, Luna.”
APD K-9 given protective vest
In other K-9 news, an Alcoa Police Department police dog has been given a potentially lifesaving treat.
Due to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s Inc., APD K-9 Iza, a female German shepherd, received a bullet and stab protective vest, a department Facebook post states. Embroidered on the vest is “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”
The vest is U.S.-made, custom-fitted and certified by the National Institute of Justice, according to the post.
Vested Interest in K9s is a nonprofit dedicated to providing bullet and stab protective vests, plus other forms of assistance, to U.S. K-9 units.
By way of private and corporate donations, the organization has provided more than 4,033 vests, valued at $6.9 million, to K-9s in all 50 states, according to the post.
Dogs in the U.S. that are at least 20 months old and are actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies, or those simply with expired vests, are eligible to receive vests from the organization.
Iza was introduced by APD in May. During a traffic stop on April 30, she was used to help locate methamphetamine, and she helped find marijuana during one on May 1, according to police reports.
