Keep Blount Beautiful will host its annual America Recycles Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at First Baptist Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. The event is free and will be a drive-thru collection of hard-to-dispose-of items for recycling.
The list of accepted items will include documents for shredding, from households and not businesses or offices; audio visual equipment, cable and wire, cellphones, circuit boards, computers, flat-screen monitors, laptops, printers and scanners, toner, small appliances, and servers; clothes and shoes, DVDs and CDs, books, housewares, luggage, blankets (For Goodwill).
There is a $15 disposal fee for CRT and flat-screen TVs and CRT monitors. Cash or checks will be accepted. Checks can be made out to E-Cycle of Knoxville. Those bringing documents to shred are encouraged to make $5 donations.
My Frugal Home in Maryville is collecting items too. The home-based business needs fabric, stuffing, ribbon, sewing notions, quilts, vintage sheets, vintage tablecloths, used candles, hard-cover Reader’s Digest books, sconces and globes, magnets, craft supplies, gift bags, old jeans, board games, mugs, canning jars and yardsticks.
The Maryville Lions Club is seeking donations of eyeglasses and cases.
No household recycling, household hazardous waste, lightbulbs or paint will be accepted at the event. More information can be found at KBB’s website at keepblountbeautiful.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.