Choosing not to litter is important for the health and appearance of communities, cigarette butts included, anti-litter advocates say. As of now, around 32% of all litter that is collected are cigarette butts, making it the most littered item in the country.
Keep Blount Beautiful is a recipient of the 2020 Cigarette Litter Prevention Program grant that aims to reduce cigarette litter by increasing the availability of cigarette receptacles and portable ashtrays and educating the public on the impacts of cigarette litter.
Keep Blount Beautiful is working with the city of Maryville, Blount County and local businesses to place cigarette receptacles at transition points entering downtown restaurants and bars, county government buildings and businesses.
KBB also will have pocket ash receptacles available to the public for free for use when there is not a cigarette receptacle around. For more information, contact KBB at 865-681-4809 or keepblount@gmail.com.
One reason for the amount of cigarette butt litter is the misconception that cigarette butts are not litter and are biodegradable. However, cigarette filters contain cellulose acetate, a plastic substance that breaks down very slowly. Not only are piles of cigarette butts in our public areas, parks, and roadsides unsightly, but they can end up in our waterways, affect wildlife and attract even more litter to the area, advocates say.
Another reason for cigarette litter is the lack of cigarette receptacles. Most cigarette litter happens in “transition zones.” These zones are where a smoker might be forced to put out their cigarette like restaurants, businesses or bus stops. Increasing the amount of receptacles at these transitions points would give people the opportunity to responsibly dispose of their cigarette butts.
Keep America Beautiful’s Cigarette Litter Prevention Program has reduced cigarette butt litter in participating areas by 50% every year since it was implemented in 2002.
