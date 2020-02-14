The Knox County Sheriff’s Office located a missing 4-year-old boy at a Knox County residence Friday evening.
A deputy with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence and located 4-year-old Isaiah Lee Vanover, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page. He is safe. Department of Children’s Services was called and responded with Blount County investigators.
BCSO asked for assistance locating the 4-year-old Isaiah Vanover on Friday afternoon. He went missing on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Extended Stay America in Knoxville.
Investigators believed Isaiah was with Cody Astro Ake and Haley Amanda Weathers and her three small children, according to a Friday afternoon press release from BCSO. Ake and Weathers are known to frequent hotels and motels in the Knoxville and Blount County areas.
Isaiah’s info was entered into the National Crime Information Center database. The NCIC is a nationwide shared database between law enforcement departments used to locate wanted suspects and missing people.
