The suspect of a deadly shooting in Halls on Thursday, Dec. 22 is still at large, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Local businesses and homeowners have been urged to take safety precautions and stay vigilant, and everyone else has been asked to avoid the area.
KCSO announced Thursday morning that deputies were on the scene of a shooting behind Rural King, 7340 Norris Freeway, Knoxville. According to a release posted to the KCSO Facebook page, the suspect was allegedly shoplifting ammunition when he was approached by a Rural King employee. A physical altercation followed, during which the suspect fired at least one shot, fatally striking the victim.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim, as well as everyone at Rural King,” Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said in a statement. “Rural King has been very accommodating in assisting our detectives during this difficult process. We appreciate the cooperation of area businesses as well.”
Spangler also said that detectives will not stop searching until the suspect is in custody.
Deputies described the suspect as a white male in his late teens or early twenties with brown/black hair. He is between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and is possibly wearing dark gray sweatpants and a light gray hoodie and carrying a blue backpack. He may also be wearing a toboggan.
KCSO said the suspect is armed and should not be approached. Anyone with information on the individual or who may have seen him is encouraged to call 865-215-2243.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.