As Earth Day 2022 approaches, there is one local organization with more than one reason to celebrate while also focusing on our planet and its sustainability.
Keep Blount Beautiful got its start 30 years ago, on Earth Day 1992. It started as a project of the Blount County Chamber Foundation a few years earlier, in 1989. By 1991, the committee had raised the funds for membership with Keep America Beautiful and hired its first paid executive, Sue Dawson, on Earth Day 1992.
Dawson was one of seven executive directors in three decades. Two served short terms.
The ball got rolling fast. KBB began leading cleanups in the community, created education programs, started tree plantings and held recycling events, all things the organization continues today.
Also during its founding year the Adopt-A-Mile program was initiated, which encourages local groups and individuals to adopt a stretch of roadway. The goal is to keep those roads litter-free by picking up trash multiple times a year.
In 1993, the Bravo Beautification Awards were established in partnership with Blount County Council of Garden Clubs. Each year, properties are rewarded for their beautification efforts.
Brittney Whipple serves as executive director for KBB. She came onboard a little more than four years ago. She moved to East Tennessee from Michigan to serve at KBB through AmeriCorps.
“My background in nonprofit management and passion for the environment both in terms of sustainability and recreation made Keep Blount Beautiful a great fit,” Whipple explained. “I am fortunate to be able to work in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains and among the natural beauty of Blount County. I enjoy working for an organization that encourages others to appreciate and protect it.”
Other initiatives include KBB’s Cigarette Litter Prevention Program and the annual Blount County Great American Cleanup. KBB offers tours of the local landfill and holds several community cleanups each year with help from volunteers.
“We are so grateful to everyone who has worked with us to improve our community,” Whipple said. “We truly could not do it alone.”
The creation of the Eco Center at DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee in 2012 is one of the major undertakings that Whipple is proud of. It includes an outdoor education pavilion. Year-round programming is available to local students and other groups.
For example, the Eco Center hosts WaterFest, a water education program for third graders.
In 2004, funds were raised for the painting of two murals in Maryville that aimed to highlight the music history of the area and Little River.
Whipple acknowledges the many supporters and volunteers who made all of this possible. She said there are other organizations, like Little River Watershed Association, with similar goals and it’s been rewarding to work alongside them and others.
Youth education is a large focus for KBB, Whipple explained. That is the best way to have an impact on the future, she said.
“Young citizens that are given opportunities to learn environmental values will have a positive impact on the future of Blount County,” the executive director said. “Basically, we want our young generation to become sustainably minded adults. KBB creates many interactive lessons to do with students on topics such as littering, the three R’s (reduce, reuse, recycle), waste management and water quality so they can begin to develop that sustainability mindset.”
This organization has also received grants to plant trees with students to beautify school campuses.
The tours of the landfill, Whipple said, are so eye-opening for students. To see the piles of garbage brings things into perspective on why reducing waste and recycling are necessary, she said.
Earth Day will be celebrated April 22, as it has been since that first year, 1970. The theme for 2022 is Invest in Our Planet. KBB is celebrating the annual event and also the 30 years of work that’s been done in Blount County. There is still work to do, Whipple said.
“I am excited for KBB to grow in the years to come so we can reach everyone who lives, works and plays in Blount County.”
